When I think of Heaven, deliver me in a black-winged bird

I think of dying, lay me down in a field of flame and heather

Render up my body into the burning heart of God

In the belly of a black-winged bird

Songwriters: Daniel Vickrey / Charles Gillingham / David Bryson / Matthew Malley / Ben G. Mize / Steve Bowman / Adam Duritz.

Hey David, Erica says you’re dumb.

Watching the news last night, Erica Stanford, the National Party’s home front in the absence of Luxon or Willis, who are producing social media in Singapore over an agreement reached last year, took up the fight to put Dastardly Dave and his anti-immigrant policies in their place.

Christopher Luxon waits for someone to hand him an umbrella. Photo: Asia One.

Speaking of Seymour’s new immigration policies, Erica said his comments showed “he hasn’t thought through this very well”.

“That’s a little bit typical sometimes,” she added about her associate Education Minister.

To be honest, I was sceptical about Stamford being able to relate to teachers, but seeing her words assessing the work of the acting Prime Minister, they actually sounded like a school report, the equivalent of “must try harder”.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Erica also called his policies “kneejerk” and “populist,” and agreed that it felt like Seymour was trying to match NZ First’s immigration stance.

Gee - tell us what you really think, Erica.

Oh, right, that’s a good place to start. Many immigrants work in agriculture, labouring hard for little pay, and they’re not the scrounging bludgers that Seymour suggests.