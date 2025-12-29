Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob P's avatar
Rob P
6hEdited

Great review Nick.

I will never understand the degree of arrogance and ignorance of the haters or the media magnification.

First time I have been ashamed to be a New Zealander.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
6h

Defo going to purchase it on Apple tonight. I got a Xmas text from Jacinda today, and we had a wee chat. Neve is seven now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture