Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Collyns's avatar
John Collyns
4h

Party leaders who align themselves with Trump are losers, as the election outcomes in Australia and Canada (in particular) show. In other words, the more the PM parrots MAGA lines, the more we should encourage him and point their origins out.

Reply
Share
Cheryl Johnstone's avatar
Cheryl Johnstone
4h

That was a very big lie even for Nicola Willis who regularly lies.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture