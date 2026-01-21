I’ve walked a thousand miles across this land

So much I’ve learned, so much I know

Still I survived all them promises and lies

Don’t try to fool me, no, you can’t fool me

Song: Paua.

You might’ve seen yesterday’s press conference announcing November 7th, the date many predicted, as the election date. I’m not sure why it had to be held back from Luxon’s State of the Nation. I can only surmise it was to give National something to talk about with the media rather than going into whatever was happening behind closed doors.

Making the announcement, Luxon looked relaxed and full of the spirit of “isn’t it great?”, whereas sidekick Nicola looked like she’d spent the morning pulling knives out of her back; she looked bewildered and as if she would rather be anywhere but there.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, alongside Finance Minister Nicola Willis, announces the election date at Christchurch's Commodore Hotel. Photo: David Williams

Nicola did manage to say, “Game on, we’re heading in the right direction”, but with the three key measures, employment, the cost of living, and healthcare, most certainly heading in the wrong direction, it was hard to know what she meant. Perhaps she’d spotted the buffet?

Luxon, meanwhile, was scaremongering about the opposition parties. Which I always find absurd coming from a government that has actually spent and borrowed more than they did, yet delivered less and has no obvious plan beyond deregulation and building roads.

Alternative Facts.

Then, as the media had a chance to ask questions, there was a bizarre exchange between Maiki Sherman and the Finance Minister, which seemed completely unnecessary unless Nicola actually thinks she can rewrite history and get people to forget what they’ve seen before their very eyes.

What happened was that Nicola Willis lied. Not a stretch of the truth, not a promise that made you go “yeah, right”; this was a fully-fledged, everyone-knows-it lie, which she then repeated for good measure.

Maiki Sherman is questioning Nicola Willis. Image 1 News

This is what happened:

Maiki: “A lot of people lost their jobs because of your budget cuts…”

Nicola (interrupting): “I disagree.”

Maiki: “…and the Prime Minister’s promising there’ll be more coming.”

Maiki (responding to Nicola): “well a lot of people lost their jobs…”

Nicola: “I disagree with that”

Maiki: “…and unemployment is at a ten-year high.”

Nicola: “I do not disagree that unemployment has been a major challenge for the New Zealand economy, and I feel for New Zealanders who have lost their jobs.”

Maiki: “You don’t think that is to do with your budget cuts?”

Nicola: “No, I don’t.”

Nicola Willis. Image 1 News.

It was extraordinary, and I literally had to rewind to check what she had said. How can the person in charge of the economy wash their hands of unemployment?

What the heck are you talking about, Willis? Your decisions have led to the redundancy of thousands of public servants. You directed departments to deliver 6.5-7.5% in operating cost savings, aiming for $1.5 billion annually. All the fantasising and denial in the world won't change the fact that those job losses are on you.

I posted:

WTF? Nicola Willis has the bare-faced cheek to stand there and say that people didn’t lose their jobs because of her budget cuts?

Is she out of her mind?

Peter was sympathetic, or possibly cynical, saying, “What’s one more lie?”

Debbie said, “Should have heard hubby screaming at the TV... oh, wait, Te Atatu isn't too far from Henderson, so you might have.” Alas, it was a wild and stormy night, and the cries of West Auckland remained as silent to me as they have to this coalition government for the last two years.

Gillian said, “That is precisely why all the people at my work lost their jobs, no other reason.” Does Nicola really think those people are going to forget, or the ones who owned nearby businesses that went bust due to the loss of customers?

Nicola’s budgets have created a devastating domino effect across our economy, and it’s absurd for her to now say she didn’t push over the first domino when the whole country saw her do it.

Jeremy summed it up, “Unbelievable!! Just shows the level of self-delusion and ideological blindness throughout the coalition.”

If you missed the report, you can see it here:

Scaremongering Propaganda.

While Nicola was telling lies, her boss Christopher was taking a leaf out of the Trump playbook to badmouth and rule out the Greens and Te Pāti Māori, even though everyone knows there isn’t a chance in hell of either party working with the Nats.

Luxon said he wouldn’t go with “Te Pāti Māori because they've got a separatist agenda,” which is a bit rich from a man who will surely be remembered as the most racially divisive Prime Minister in our history.

For goodness sake, Christopher, you can’t even turn up to Waitangi, you’ve backed the Treaty Principles Bill and the Regulatory Standards Bill, allowed every bigoted attack on Maori and te reo from the extremists in your coalition partners, all the while grinning, “What, Me Worry?”

As for the Greens, Luxon said, “they have a radical left-wing agenda that will only accelerate that: spend more, tax more, borrow more.”

“Radical left-wing”, it was like a parody of the sort of thing Trump says when sending his goon squad into places like Portland. As for spending and borrowing more - you’re also doing that, Christopher, you’re just blowing it on tax cuts for the wealthy rather than spending it on the things the country needs.

It made me wonder, do people fall for this rubbish? I mean, what is so “radical” about caring for people and wanting to protect the environment? I posted:

Luxon: “We’re not going to be working with the Greens; they have a radical left-wing agenda.”

Yeah, we do, people and the planet!

Angela said, “What makes him think they’d want to work with him?” along with this image:

Allan noted, “All the greens care about is the people and the planet. Who's going to look after the billionaire landlords?”

Gareth asked, “Why is he using the language of the Americans?”, and Jeremy pointed out, “That sounds just like Trump and MAGA!”

Some thought he doth protest too much, with Brett saying, “I like how he implies it's their choice not to work with the greens,” and Zac said, “I don’t think the greens want to work with you either mate!!”

To be fair, the Greens are quite reasonable people and would no doubt be prepared to work with National, provided they reversed all of their policies, and some sort of apology is certainly in order.

Dave asked, “Why are National keen to work with ACT, who have a radical right-wing agenda?” And that is surely the point: the things the Greens want are not radical; the changes that ACT demands most certainly are. If Mr Luxon wants to avoid working with radicals, he’s gone with the wrong team.

Over at Newstalk ZB, the sycophantic slurpers were lapping it up, and Hosking wannabe Ryan Bridge stated some rather dubious claims as if they were facts:

Bridge wrote, “This election is National's to lose. The only question really is how much influence ACT and or New Zealand First will have in any future Government.”

I’m sure both Ryan and Christopher would like that to be true, but ignoring reality and the polls can lead to ZB presenters pulling a face like this on election night.

Mike Hosking's reaction on Seven Sharp to the election result says more than he ever could. Photo: SEVEN SHARP / Stuff

As Hosking did the last time National were turfed out of government, in contradiction of all his hyperbolic propaganda. It was glorious.

Bridge continues: “Here's some easy picks - National will get more votes than Labour.” In reality, Labour and National have been neck and neck in the polls, and in those showing Labour ahead, they are quite some distance in front of National.

Ryan says, “Here's the crucial point. Winston Peters cannot, politically, enter a deal propped up by or supported by the Greens or Te Pati Māori.”

Cool story, Ryan, but you’re forgetting the handbrake coalition of 2017-2020, which was exactly that, an NZF/Labour arrangement with confidence and support from the Greens. I’m not saying it will happen, but simply denying the possibility, as Ryan does, seems like blind allegiance rather than reporting.

If you think that’s a bit harsh on Bridge, he ends his fact-free musings by saying, “Chris Hipkins today also announced a date - his wedding. He says it'll be held in 2027. That means Toni is likely going to marry an unemployed bloke from the Hutt.”

Congratulations, Ryan, you’re well on your way to being the next Hosking, just a bit nastier if that’s possible.

I’d like to end on a positive note, one that was brought by the retirement of the Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe. Georgie Dansey has worked her butt off endeavouring to represent Labour.

She stood in the West Hamilton by-election in 2022, which was triggered when Gaurav Sharma decided it was all about him and no one else mattered. Then she stood in the Hamilton East electorate in the 2023 election, which was a tough time for Labour candidates. Since then, she has protested the government’s actions and tirelessly supported Labour, and I’m delighted to see her make it into parliament.

Georgie Dansey. Image: Facebook.

Adrian Rurawhe’s last day as an MP is Waitangi Day, and he said, as classy as ever, “I wish Georgie all the very best, I’m certain that she will be a hard-working MP and will do a great job.”

Go well, Adrian, and Georgie.

Well, that seems like the right place to leave it today. Hope you’re good, and do take care, all of you lovely people. 🙂

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

Until the end of January, you can get 20% off a subscription with Nick’s Ditch the Pricks in 26, bringing the price to $64 for a year, or $6.40 per month, rather than the usual $80 or $8. Come on in. It’s going to be a big year.

Get 20% off for 1 year

To end today, here’s Paua with Promises and Lies: