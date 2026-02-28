Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison Kroon's avatar
Alison Kroon
2h

Oh Nick, that's lovely. Yes, it's all about humanity, and yours shines through too. Keep on getting better!

Reply
Share
Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
2h

“she was alarmed by my lack of lucidity”, so the options were standing for NZ1st or hospital, glad Fi made the right call! Nurses are awesome and I’m glad you’re in safe hands.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture