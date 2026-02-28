Waitakere is the smallest of the four main hospitals in Tamaki Makaurau. It’s on Lincoln Road, the central artery of West Auckland, an area I have great affinity for and where I’ve lived for half my life. But I didn’t want to go to the hospital.

Fortunately, my wife had different ideas.

I’d started feeling rough on Tuesday night, and on Wednesday morning, I just wanted to sleep, but Fi kept taking my temperature, which kept rising, and she was alarmed by my lack of lucidity. Certainly, for a few hours, my words weren’t making sense. So she made some phone calls, which returned the clear message - “go to hospital, now”

Eventually, I gave in, although I almost passed out getting to the car and was doubled up in pain. Fi did a drive-by, leaving me at the emergency department while she went on an unsuccessful mission to find a car park. At reception, I answered a few questions until I started to slide down the wall. They put me in a wheelchair, and my feet have barely touched the ground since.

Next stop was an ED room, where I was hooked up to heart monitoring with those little plastic nipples I was still finding two days later, along with other monitoring, including automated blood pressure measurements that inflated at random times. Lots of blood tests, and they hooked me up to a drip and gave me IV antibiotics, the colour of Wellington Harbour after a spillage.

Then I began being wheeled around in the ED bed to various departments for more tests. I’d never ridden in a bed before, but I joked to Fi that I could get used to it.

CT scans, ultrasounds on the abdomen and groin, x-rays on the chest, and a bladder scan. They were incredibly thorough.

Riding the winding corridors on the bed, I passed many patients, and we glanced at each other, ships passing in the night. Some looked disoriented or terrified, as if they feared being tipped out, and others gave a familiar Kiwi nod; some looked like they were hardly there. I was most alarmed by the passenger wearing a mask; none of the nurses would go near him without one. He was so glazed that Dunkin' Doughnuts could’ve done him for infringement.

My first night was in what they called the Observation room, a makeshift ward for four people just off the ED. It wasn’t the best place to get some sleep. There were so many noises coming from outside the room, and the guy in the bed next to me had his phone sounds on max volume for every notification, right down to key strokes when he typed, but I didn’t have the heart to ask him to turn it down, as it looked like he’d been badly beaten up.

The poor kid, about the size of my lads, strong and tall, could hardly open his eye to see or even walk, and the visits of social workers confirmed my suspicions through the light curtain between us.

On Thursday afternoon, I was moved to a proper ward with just one other occupant, such luxury. My new roommate didn’t say much; he was struggling to breathe.

As wonderful as the Doctors, orderlies, radiographers, and social workers have been, what has moved me has been the overwhelming kindness and caring of our nurses.

I have been fortunate to have Fi helping me, but I can see nurses providing the same care to patients who don’t have that. They cajole them to eat when they really need to, make sure calls to family members go through, and do it all with the utmost love. They know when to push a patient toward recovery and when to let them rest. They are remarkable.

Whether trying to find a vein in the middle of the night for a blood test, or dealing with patients who are angry or stressed, their demeanour remains unchanged: kind and caring.

The entire workforce has been brilliant, making organised chaos work. Yes, sometimes they chat for a moment between tasks, which no doubt Simeon Brown would disapprove of, but this is a place about humanity, not productivity, not that there is any shortage of hard work being undertaken. People multitask, but staffing shortages cause delays.

Our government is angry when our healthcare workers go on strike, but it is clear to me that more funding for our public health system would take the relentless pressure off. These are the hardest-working people I can imagine. They surely deserve a good pay rise; they are invaluable when you need them

Today, Daisy, the hospital cat, came to visit. She jumped up on a chair and then, when Fi went for coffee, leapt onto the bed, where she stayed for hours, including while I was writing this.

To be honest, I’d always been a bit sceptical about comfort animals, but I’m a bit of a convert now.

Aotearoa is at a crossroads with its public health system. If the coalition is re-elected, there will be a greater push towards privatisation and further under-resourcing of the public health sector, placing an unreasonable burden on those who work in it.

Alternatively, the Greens and Labour fully support our public health sector as a priority; they don’t want to see privatisation and understand the sector's issues.

This isn’t about left or right; it’s about the healthcare provided to all of us and the sort of NZ you want to see. A privatised system for the wealthy, with a threadbare safety net for the rest, or a properly funded healthcare system for all, even if taxes have to increase to pay for it, or landlords have to give up their tax breaks. Heck, if Nicola can cancel ferries, maybe we don’t need four of those helicopters.

It’s hard to value much above health.

Take care, all of you lovely people, and if any of you are nurses - thank you! Do check out the music at the end.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s a doctor’s tribute to nurses to the tune of an old Billy Joel number. It summed up how I’m feeling and had me in tears.