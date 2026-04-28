So you sold yourself a lie you remembered

Remembered all you dreamed of, mm

Said I’d fade away

For some kinda feeling

But you signed a waiver

Written all across my chest

Guess I’d be okay, darling

If you let me love, let me do my very best

Songwriters: Nicholas James Murphy.

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In today’s Question Time, there are a couple of specific queries, and a few patsies from the coalition, but the main courses remain a mystery, all of the same form: Does he/she stand by all of his Government’s statements and actions?

Today, Debbie, Chlöe, Marama, and Chippy are all asking Christopher that exact question. The idea of a generic approach is that it can be about anything and go in many directions, which means the person being questioned can’t prepare for it. Not that preparation seems to help Luxon terribly much.

Debbie, Chlöe, Marama, and Chippy. Image: BeFunky.

The downside is that you can’t expect very specific answers to questions that might reasonably be expected to require some research. Since you’re unlikely to receive them anyway, this isn’t much of a loss. It does, however, give the person being asked an opportunity to blow their own trumpets, anatomically improbable as that might seem.

First off, there was much praise from the government for itself over the newly signed India FTA, although the braying of “it couldn’t be done” in the direction of the opposition fell a little flat, given that it wouldn’t have gone ahead without them.

Winston Peters threw some mud about the investment requirements in the deal, but Nicola Willis returned fire by referencing Shane Jones’ Butter Chicken comments, which left his party exposed as racist rather than prudent.