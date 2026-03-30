Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Mac Stevenson's avatar
Mac Stevenson
13h

8months to change. Please voters make it so. We must win against the rich donors and the gerrymandering come election day. It’s time for the other 90% to get a fair deal.

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Josephine's avatar
Josephine
13h

God damn, bringing Tova back to Breakfast was the worst thing in the world.

The way in which she conducts herself when interviewing Christopher Luxon and Chippy is oceans apart.

As for our useless CEO, oops I mean PM and our even more useless Finance Minister, they actually have no idea and don't give a flying fuck about the thousands of people who are struggling to pay rent, power and buy kai and then paying through the roof just to fill their cars up.

Our government needs to support everyone, not just those who they think should get support.

All I have to say is, Thank God they weren't in charge during COVID.

Where are my manners. Mōrena Nick.

Have a great day 😀

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