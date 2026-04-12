Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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John Farrell's avatar
John Farrell
5h

The only political news I've followed this morning is the drubbing Orban received...

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kathleen Murdoch's avatar
kathleen Murdoch
5h

Good work Nick.

HURRAY FOR TISZA. A landslide in spite of the fact ( or maybe because) that tRump and putin were bith rooting for Orban

I an aghast at the thought o Winston as PM,.

I ask myself what is the appeal of NZ First,EG

Weak or no response to critical world events, (Winston Peters) More pollution via mining etc fast track for favoured lobbyists (Shane Jones) poorer future health via tobacco etc ( Casey Costello)

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