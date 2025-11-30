But what a fool believes, he sees

No wise man has the power to reason away

What seems to be

Is always better than nothing

Than nothing at all

Songwriters: Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins.

A wee bit of housekeeping first. I’ve had a few queries about subscriptions. Firstly, if you allow your sub to rollover, it will continue at the rate you signed up to and never increase.

Secondly, at the start of the year, I charged $100 for subs, with a 15% discount for Gold Card holders. Given that I have struggled to attract new subscribers this year and that a significant proportion of my readers are Gold Card holders, I decided to make it simple and charge everyone a flat $80 rate to make it more affordable for all.

Thirdly, I stopped offering Specials because I found they were more trouble than they were worth: they led people to cancel their existing subscriptions, then re-subscribe, and then require support, to save a few dollars a year.

The last couple of weeks have been disastrous in terms of subs, going backwards at a rate of knots has been hugely disheartening and left me with little appetite to share my writing for free, so this is paywalled, and I suspect more of my writing will be.

If my writing is not for you, then fair enough, it’s not for everyone, but if it is, then a subscription is $80 per year, $8 per month, or a bit less than $2 per week, for everyone, and I’ll see you beyond the paywall.