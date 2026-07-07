Acting on your best behaviour

Turn your back on Mother Nature

Everybody wants to rule the world

Songwriters: Roland Orzabal, Ian Stanley, Chris Hughes.

Looking at the headlines, I found it difficult to get very excited about local politics this morning, so I thought we’d take a small trip around the world, to look at some other politicians, beginning in…

The USA. 🇺🇸

Cheats never prosper, as we lefties tell our children, dreaming that it were true. But for once the adage was correct, and the US, including the player whose red card was “suspended” after interference by President Trump, were given a bit of a spanking, losing 4:1 to a Belgium team that looked as if they could’ve scored a few more.

I almost felt sorry for the American crowd, who, at a time when they’re hosting such an event and doing well, had practically everyone who wasn’t American wanting them to lose.

That was until I saw the US fans booing the Belgians, as if they were at a wrestling match on the White House lawn watching some comical baddie.

Donald Trump in the ring. Photo: Yahoo News.

Poor form, guys. You don’t just boo; put a bit of effort into it and write a chant, as the Aussie fans did with their infamous lines: “Aussie boys are on a bender, Donald Trump is a sex offender”, which led US politicians to demand that visitors respect the President, clearly never having encountered Aussie banter before.

After the game, the Belgian team performed Trump’s trademark dance, mocking him in front of the world at his own tournament, prompting him to do something that caught many by surprise.

No, it wasn’t an apology for cheating; instead, he returned to a favourite distraction from earlier times and began talking about annexing Greenland again.