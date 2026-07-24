Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith Paulin's avatar
Judith Paulin
2h

Everything you have to say today Nick is true here in the Wellington area. I know people who have waited in the corridor for 12 hours, others who was seen briefly sent home but told to come back tomorrow and I must also say that the nurses and doctors treatments and attitudes are positively saintly! It’s not their fault!

Reply
Share
Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
2h

I agree about Phil T Nick. He is an excellent campaigner Always has been from his days when he worked in our union and beyond. He also gets it. His speech in the House on the Employment Leave Bill was magnificent, talking about NZ First primping themselves around as the workers' friend when they have voted for all of the rollbacks for workers under the CoC. What Simeon has to do is clear the blockages from recruiting / employing staff which go right up the chain and back to Simeon's door with layers and layers of management decisions in between.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture