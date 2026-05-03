In a piece of bad timing, I sat down to watch Breakfast this morning for the usual Monday morning government briefing, and it was David Seymour. Oh, happy days.

I’d written about the ACT leader just yesterday, and his six-point plan to secure the votes of people who are anxious about immigration and eager to hear policies that will better assimilate “the other” into the “New Zealand” way of life, while boosting our productivity.

You can read that here if you missed it:

The interview was preceded by Immigration Lawyer Pooja Sundar, who was concerned about Seymour’s intentions and said that we should be allowing immigrants to have whatever values they want, let them have freedom of speech and of political opinion, and she wasn’t sure what ACT were getting at.

Pooja Sundar, an immigration lawyer. Photo: RNZ.

Sundar asked whether this was a thinly veiled attempt to say “we only want people from specific religions, countries, ethnic backgrounds and skill levels”? It’s pretty clear it is, although I would argue it’s not particularly thin.

I mean, even Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown pointed out on Q&A yesterday that people of Indian or Chinese origin were taking offence at the coalition parties’ rhetoric, and if there is one thing old Wayne knows about, it’s racism.

Seymour rolled out a convenient, anonymous anecdote about a rather sexist-sounding migrant who, assuming they exist, made a comment that things would be better if women didn’t work.

Seymour looked pleased, as if his example raised questions about all immigrants, while ignoring the Neanderthal ideas of many existing Kiwis and the fact that his deputy, Brooke van Velden, demonstrated that ACT doesn’t believe women should be paid fairly. Values out of keeping with this nation's history of social progress.

Failing to see the irony of his own party’s position, Seymour said that immigrants with different views on “free Speech, equality between the sexes and sexualities, and equality of people with different religious and ethnic backgrounds” may not be right for New Zealand.

Yes, the people who demand their own free speech while taking outrage at comments they don’t like, the party of pay inequality for the sexes, the party that lacks all respect for Māori heritage and our binding tiriti, have the gall to say who else should live here.

Interviewer Chris Chang said that NZ First had dominated the conversation on immigration over recent weeks and asked whether this was ACT seeking to wrest back attention. Seymour looked sheepish. Of course, that was what he was doing; then he blathered on about infrastructure as if a small levy on migrant workers would solve the problem.

They moved to Seymour’s desire for a dedicated Immigration Enforcement unit, and Chang pointed out that Labour’s Phil Twyford had noted we already have people in that role. Seymour smirked his smirkiest, which is pretty darn smirky, and said they weren’t doing very well, somehow forgetting that his government are in charge.

It’s unusual for an Acting PM to come out and say, you know, that what we’re doing with existing agencies, including cutting their staff numbers, isn’t working. I need to set up my own unit to make things work, just as I did with the Department of Regulations.

Chris said that the Greens had raised concerns that this was like the ICE units we see in Trump’s America, which not only round up anyone who looks wrong but also intimidate and sometimes even execute entirely innocent members of the public.

David Seymour and ICE troops. Image: BeFunky.

David sighed in exasperation at the Greens, much as he had when that party criticised the genocide in Gaza and dared to criticise Israel, which ACT regards as an ally in whatever crusades it might choose to undertake.

Laughing at the suggestion and not feeling particularly inclined to answer, he continued to talk about targeting people who are not following the rules of their visas, which is fair enough. Weirdly though, he had slipped into the North American accent he sometimes favours, a most Pavlovian response. I wondered when he’d don the aviator sunglasses and start carrying a riding crop.

Please note that the image above is generated by AI and is not, in fact, David Seymour.

Chang moved the conversation to ACT’s coalition partners and the to-ing and froing that occurred last week between NZ First and National. He asked David if he thought Winston had accidentally released the information about Luxon and our response to the US/Israeli war in Iran.

Seymour took the high ground, which speaks volumes about the integrity within the coalition, saying he wouldn’t have released the information unless he had to, and that if required to do so, he would’ve given his coalition colleague a heads-up. He gave a hypothetical example about calling Chris Penk, which came so readily to hand that it made me wonder what Penk had done.

Chang asked whether it was “unhelpful” from a coalition perspective if the other two parties in the agreement are not playing nicely?

Seymour said he saw it as unhelpful for the whole country because what people were saying was “how do I get to the end of the week with diesel in the tank?”

This sounded like a reasonable stance until you consider that ACT has not come up with a single thing to help the situation, and has undoubtedly opposed any suggestion to help people beyond the small assistance offered to date.

They moved to the weekend’s Wayne Brown interview, in which he described the government as being a dog with two tails, namely Seymour and Peters, yapping away and pulling in different directions.

Needless to say, Seymour did not agree with the Mayor’s assessment and suggested that if he needed attention, he should go on Celebrity Treasure Island. An ironic suggestion from a man who twerked his way into the nation’s consciousness and nightmares with his performance on Dancing With The Stars.

Of course, if Wayne wanted more attention, he could instead release a six-point plan for cracking down on immigrants - right, David?

The interview ended with Tova, Chris, and the acting Prime Minister all laughing about that dancing role. So, I’ll leave it there for today. Have a good Monday, folks.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

On this day in 1970, four students at Kent State University were killed, and 11 were wounded by National Guard troops at a campus protest against the Vietnam War. The incident inspired Neil Young to compose “Ohio,” and here it is: