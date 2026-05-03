Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Alison Comrie's avatar
Alison Comrie
10h

Great read Nick. Your song at the end Ohio just cements that the United States has always being an authoritarian country only teetering on Democracy. Whereas here in New Zealand we had an occupation of Parliament that went on for several days, and there were only a few arrested. The worst that happened was the playground being burnt down, and Winston walking among them. No one killed! Democracy in action. As for Seymour, those immigrants, he talks about, they don't come here to be working in fast food places, they have qualifications but there are not enough jobs here for everyone anymore. I mean just look at that waste of time AI centre to be built down in Southland. When it is fully operational it will only employ 50 people! I also like that you have picked up on Seymour not offering any solutions for the fuel shortage.

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Mac Stevenson's avatar
Mac Stevenson
10h

It’s interesting how each of these coalition parties refuse to take responsibility for the mess they have made over the last two and a half years. It’s either Labours fault or a comment like Seymour makes about diesel prices etc when he is the Govt. What a bunch of tossers.

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