Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Nick Rockel
6h

If this one reaches 100 likes by early afternoon, I'll open it up to all.

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Diane Shaw's avatar
Diane Shaw
7h

What I particularly admire about Dame Jacinda is her dignity and humanity in the face of the relentless, and at times obscene and violent, onslaught from the bitter, twisted, mottley anti-Jacinda minority. A wonderful role model for the daughters of New Zealand and, indeed, the world.

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