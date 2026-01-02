Hopelessly passing your time in the grassland away

Only dimly aware of a certain unease in the air

You better watch out

There may be dogs about

I've looked over Jordan, and I have seen

Things are not what they seem

Songwriter: Roger Waters

When I was a kid, we had a lot of sheep.

Not my family, I mean, the country New Zealand, we thrived off the sheep’s back.

They had us outnumbered 20:1; there were three million people and sixty million sheep. When we travelled abroad, some people from other countries even made baa’ing noises at us when they found out we were from.

Don McGlashan from BLAM, BLAM, BLAM, told us that there were no sheep on our farms, which was the most ironic and implausible statement.

He also said there was no depression, although I was never clear on whether this was an economic recession, due to the aforementioned lack of sheep, or an emotional down, caused by missing all those woolly sheep.