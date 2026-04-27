Shots fired

Calling me a liar

I’ll be gone before the morning sun

Shots fired

I’ve been feeling tired

I’ll be gone before the morning sun

Songwriters: John Gray / Jackson Taylor Wetherbee / Nicholas William Asta / John Joseph Alves / Derrick Sousa Cabral / Gregory Daniel Nectow / James Matthew Link.

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America has a history of “shots fired”, from Abraham Lincoln to JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King, and John Lennon. Even Donald Trump has been shot, if you count the July 2024 attack, when he sustained a minor injury to his ear at an event that looked curiously like a staged performance at a pro-wrestling show, until he started focusing on finding his shoes.

Photograph by Evan Vucci / AP.

Yesterday was pretty low-key, and nobody was expecting to see anything of that kind, although I suppose they seldom do. It was to be a nice, quiet evening in celebration of Trump, and then the shots came.

Or did they? Watching the clip of that moment, the sound in the hall seemed more like someone dropping crockery, and the President seemed completely unaware of any drama until the security personnel ran onto the stage to whisk him away.

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the annual White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner).

My first reaction was: “Is this fake?” On the one hand, it wasn’t difficult to imagine someone taking such a step. Americans will shoot anyone, so why not this guy of all people? But the stronger feeling I had was that this was yet another distraction from a war with no obvious end, growing domestic unpopularity due to rising prices, and then, of course, you-know-who and his Island of paedophilia.