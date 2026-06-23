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John Farrell's avatar
John Farrell
7h

We don't need polished performances and "feel-good" speeches. We need a government who understands the predicament we are in, and moves to do the best for all New Zealanders. Another neoliberal-lite party is not what we need.

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Tim's avatar
Tim
7h

Not to judge anyone, but I'm confused about who is considering voting for TOP now. In terms of aspirations, they sound near identical to the Greens, but would have zero experience in Parliament and will (even if they get to 5%) have far less of a democratic mandate than the Greens.

The Greens have watered down their wealth tax drastically, and still no one is expecting it to be implemented as written; how does TOP expect to get their "family home"-inclusive wealth tax passed (on which all their other policies rely)? And then there's the fact that they freely admit they would join a coalition with National and ACT (and presumably NZF, given Winston has stridently "ruled out" Chris Hipkins).

Even if TOP are the proverbial king-maker in that, will they really out-negotiate Seymour and Peters? ...There's a real risk that TOP will take 4% of the vote and almost all of it will have come from voters who actually like Green policies (but just don't know it because the media insist on making the Greens look incompetent). And the result will be, either National etc get back in, or Labour get in alongside proportionally-weaker Green and TPM factions who therefore won't be able to force Labour to implement the policies that TOP voters would actually want implemented.

I'm happy to hear the counterpoint, but to my mind, the rational and strategic vote (if you want a livable environment and lower taxes for ordinary people) is the Greens.

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