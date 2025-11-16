There were times I wasn’t kind

And there were times I wasn’t even around

And there were times I made you cry

So many times I had to say goodbye

Songwriters: Lenny Kravitz, Henry Hirsch, Anthony Krizan & Steve Pasch.

Luxon on Breakfast.

As usual on a Monday, Christopher Luxon, old Marmite Sandwiches himself, appeared on the TVNZ Breakfast show, and of course, there was only one topic that could be led with: Mr McSkimming and the sad litany of cover-ups and lies that so badly let this woman, other women, and the vast majority of our police force down.

Christopher Luxon and Chris Chang. Image: TVNZ.

I’m not going to make this political; it’s too important for that, and the truth is these events and appointments can and do occur under any government.

Luxon even sounded empathetic, which is the first time I’ve heard that, although there was clearly a focus on explaining that this wasn’t his fault or that of his government.

The Prime Minister was well briefed; he was appropriately contrite, given the horror that much of Aotearoa feels over this, and I have no wish to criticise him for something that was not his fault.

Christopher Luxon. Image: TVNZ.

Having said that, I also have no confidence that his proposed solution will prevent it from recurring.

The rest of today’s newsletter is for paying subscribers. Click below to continue reading, support my writing, access newsletters, and join in comments for just $8 per month, or $80 for a full year. An early Christmas present for yourself or someone else.