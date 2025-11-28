Little darlin’

The smile’s returning to the faces

Little darlin’

It seems like years since it’s been here

Songwriter: George Harrison.

Today I’d like to talk about steak, and not the type that Brooke van Velden should avoid, although there might be some garlic involved.

I mean beef, and one of the best things about this time of year is a BBQ with some steaks, chops, and snags, hopefully somewhere where you can see the water, perhaps stop for a Steak ‘n’ Cheese on the way.

Throw in some leftovers for breakfast, and you’re on your way to getting your 3+ a day. Of beef, that is, especially once you get to the post-Christmas point of “I do not like green ham and eggs”.

The King of Meats.

More and more, eating meat is a sign of wealth and excess, so we have inferior cuts and smaller portions when really all we want is a big, fat, juicy steak - we’ve worked hard this year and deserve it.

It’s a reward. When you say you’re going to take someone for a steak, it means they’re a good mate, you appreciate something they’ve done, or maybe you’re getting to know someone with the hope of home-cooked dinners in the future.

The boys might get an old-fashioned steakhouse, one where you pick a piece of meat, and, as a nod to a balanced diet, you add chips so there’s a vegetable component, if there’s room on the plate. For a love interest, it might be a saucier affair, pepper, brandy, or mushroom, with a cut focused on quality, not quantity.

Beef has always been an expensive item, but there were ways to avoid the cost, especially in the summertime, when we want to have those BBQs and prices go up due to demand.

You could start by not wasting any of that precious beef, even if it’s a bit on the ‘mature’ side. When I was a kid, you’d find the meat that had started to turn, though not yet changed colour, covered in pepper corns and sold as a peppered steak. It gave the meat a distinctive flavour, and I don’t recall anyone getting sick. This was in the days before “best-before” dates.

As an adult, I’d stock the deep-freeze when beef was cheap, $10 per kg was my price point for Rump Steak, and then we’d BBQ that when the prices got too high in the shops.

The problem now is that there doesn’t seem to be a cheaper period before the summer gouging; it’s “premium” prices year-round that Kiwis are finding beyond their means, regardless of whether it's a treat.

Worse still, where we used to fall back on sausages and mince when budgets were tight, we can’t afford those these days either.

Time was when we could get 500g of premium mince for $10, and it wasn’t long ago. Now it costs $30 per kg at my local supermarket for mince with that low 5% fat content. That’s a 50% increase in just a few years.

From the NZ Herald:

New Stats NZ figures showed that, in the year to October, overall food prices rose 4.7%, but the average price of a one-kilogram pack of beef mince climbed 18%. Corkran said mince was now averaging $23.17 a kilo, meaning it was slightly more expensive than lamb chops, at $22.27.

Minced meat is outrageous, and steak prices are sky-high - around $50/kg for Scotch Fillet or Sirloin, and $35 per kg for Rump, leaving many Kiwis searching for alternatives for their summer BBQ. Personally, I like pork slices or chicken wings with plenty of marinade, which is just as well.

RaboResearch senior animal protein analyst Jen Corkran said, “Beef mince is also priced higher than other popular proteins, including chicken breast at $15.33/kg and pork loin chops at $16.15/kg.

While red meat generally commands a premium, beef mince has traditionally been the most affordable red meat option for consumers. Over the past two months, however, the gap between beef mince and these alternatives is as wide as it has been at any point in the past.”

Last night, there was a 1 News article on meat prices. I posted:

No steak on Kiwi BBQs this Christmas, it’s all off to the US for burgers.

A food factory for the world that the locals can’t afford.

Apparently, there is a shortage of beef in the US for them to make their hamburgers, so the demand for our premium mince is strong, meaning you miss out so that burger-munching Americans can get their daily fix.

Last year, McDonald’s used 6000 tonnes of locally sourced beef for domestic sales and exported nearly 30,000 tonnes, about 10% of New Zealand’s total beef exports.

Over the last year, 40% of our beef exports have gone to the US. Despite Trump’s tariffs in the US, Kiwis are losing out. As with our dairy products, we produce high-quality food for the world that we can’t afford to buy for ourselves.

Brett commented, “It is ridiculous that they expect us to pay export prices for the produce that didn’t meet export standards. They have many advantages here, such as not paying for the water resource, and many communities are also actively disadvantaged by farming, such as having polluted water supplies.

It’s time for NZ farmers to give us produce at a fairer price or start paying for the water they use and for the pollution they cause. They are having their cake, they’re eating it too, and they expect us to buy them the bloody cake as well.”

Speaking of having cake, a few people suggested that Nicola Willis’ response would be “Let them eat cake”, but seriously, have you seen the price of butter? Those export prices might’ve fallen, but they haven’t put a dent in retail prices.

Given the price of cake ingredients, some even suggested resorting to Christopher Luxon’s memorable Marmite Sandwich, National’s solution for people who don’t have enough food. But seriously, when the weather’s good, and the smell of BBQ is in the air, does anybody really look forward to a yeast-spread sarnie?

As the price of beef continues to rise, it makes you wonder how David Seymour can afford the mince that goes into his nutritious school lunches and still find more savings.

ACT MP David Seymour at the Auckland University Meat Club barbecue. Image: Stuff.

Carrots and Sticks.

Incredibly, given all the bad press he has received, David Seymour is threatening to cut school lunch spending if attendance is poor.

It’s a carrot-and-stick approach, with Seymour’s lunches fulfilling both roles. Punishment with lower quality food if kids break the rules, and a reward, if they behave, of the food they don’t like.

They used to say some kids only came to school to eat their lunch - well, nobody is coming to school to eat Dodgy Dave’s Dinners.

From Emma Rickets’ article above, “Funding for lunches at almost 300 schools will be tied to attendance next year.”

David Seymour said, “Tying funding to actual attendance is a common-sense way to make sure taxpayers aren’t paying for lunches that aren’t eaten, while still ensuring every child who turns up can get a healthy meal.”

If you want to make sure lunches get eaten, then surely you should provide better, tastier food rather than threaten to reduce the quality further if kids are truant.

The principal of Arakura School in Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, Tute Mila, talked about the potential reduction in funding, saying, “That’s a shortfall of about 80 cents per meal in terms of what we can afford. Over a year, that adds up to more than $20,000. That’s a huge amount for a small school like ours.”

Arakura Primary School principal Tute Mila does not know how they will provide lunches for $4. Photo: DAVID UNWIN / The Post

What kind of Minister looks for cost savings in our schoolchildren's lunches, and what type of government gives kids lower-quality food to provide landlords a tax cut? What kind of society would think that was ok? I still struggle to understand it.

Mila continued, “I don’t even know what the heck is going on any more. To have the Government take the school lunches programme and try to make it a carrot for attendance... It’s just terrible.

It should be valued for what it is - supporting the inequity in society and the inequity in schools. It’s meant to be doing away with food insecurities so that children can focus on the right things.”

Of course, we want kids to attend school, but is this really the way to achieve it? I posted:

A bit of collective punishment from ACT. If the kids miss school, the rest get even lower-quality food.

Sandy commented, “How cruel can he get? He never wanted school lunches for kids in the first place, and this is just the latest part of his journey to get rid of them altogether.”

Denise said, “I loathe this dipstick more each day. What kind of loveless upbringing did he have? Doesn't he know the better the environment, food, encouragement, etc, the more it keeps kids in attendance... the more they punish them, the more they run away!”

My friend Juliet wrote, “When will this insanity stop? Because that’s exactly what this is.... just plain insanity, completely off its leash.”

It is insane. The whole idea was to provide kids with healthy lunches to help them learn, and the Minister in charge doesn’t understand something as simple as that.

I wouldn’t usually say something so mean-spirited, but I hope Seymour has Xmas dinner alone and he dines on Marmite sandwiches. But really, you know he will be dining on the best-quality food while the rest of us eat low-meat-content sausages and remember when we used to be able to afford steak.

Steaks, Chops, and Snags. Image: https://meatdirect.co.nz/

Have a great weekend, folks. Looks like good weather for a BBQ.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

