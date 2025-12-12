Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richelle Pirie's avatar
Richelle Pirie
3d

Ditch the pricks in 26 is my new mantra!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Nick Rockel's avatar
Nick Rockel
2d

Fixed a couple of typos, don't know where the "Foreign Minister" came into it, sorry about that folks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture