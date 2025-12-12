Trying to make some sense of it all

But I can see, it makes no sense at all

Is it cool to go to sleep on the floor?

‘Cause I don’t think that I can take anymore

Songwriters: Joe Egan / Gerald Rafferty.

They’re having a laugh.

One of the things I really dislike about David Seymour, and it’s not a short list, is how obnoxiously smug he is when he wins, always with a word and a smirk to twist the knife.

To be fair, he comes across much the same when he loses, not through a false facade as you might get with Luxon; it’s the actual Seymour, no acting required.

After two years of trying to eliminate Māori initiatives, minimise the use of Te Reo, and even attempting to redefine Te Tiriti, the UN said hang on a minute, you’re supposed to be moving away from colonialism, not returning to it. To which Seymour, no doubt with an eminently punchable expression at the time, laughed in their faces.

The UN report that David Seymour thought was so laughable warned that “New Zealand was at risk of worsening Māori rights and weakening the power of the Treaty of Waitangi in legislation.”

That seems like more of an objective than a risk to this government, as if it were a line item in their coalition agreement—a KPI.

David Seymour said the findings were “absolutely laughable” and, going full on Trump, said the United Nations was “a joke”. That’s our Deputy PM there, mocking the UN.

And if you don’t think that’s embarrassing enough, he then went on a racist diatribe against representatives from African or Middle Eastern nations, saying, “Let’s be realistic, this is an organisation that puts people from Zimbabwe in charge of the environment, people from Middle Eastern countries who have no regard for women’s rights go on the human rights council.”

Inevitably, Shane Jones had a few words for the UN, calling it a “pettifogging committee”. To give him credit, the man has a fine vocabulary; it’s just a shame that he uses it to deliver anti-woke drivel.

If you’re wondering, Pettifogging means “placing undue emphasis on petty details.” Mr Jones is not a man for detail.

I posted about the headline, “Some of us aren’t laughing, but it’s good to know that our government thinks this is a joke.”

Manawa replied, “He’s a man high on his ‘perch’…I’m just hanging out to see his downfall.”

Elizabeth said, “The joke is this man, with his small percentage of voter support, speaking on Aotearoa’s behalf!”

Jane summed it up, “The combination of ignorance and arrogance is so unpleasant.”

Steve said, “I am so over their fudge,” and so a new euphemism is born to describe our government.

That’s a mighty big hole.

You might remember Steven Joyce and his imaginary $11.7b hole that only he could see, which he used to try to win the 2017 election.

Since then, we’ve had Nicola Willis making insinuations about the size of Grant Robertson’s hole, but now we have tangible evidence of a real hole, and it’s quite large.

It came about, as these things often do, when the National Party rushed to say they had a plan without doing any groundwork.

Back in 2023, Labour had a plan called Three Waters, and it was a good plan, except for one thing: a seat at the table for Māori. This made some people angry, and they told other people it should make them angry too, until National said Don’t worry, chaps, we’ve got a plan, it’s called ‘Water Done Well’, and everything will be fine.

Except it wasn’t.

Nine billion is quite a lot; it’s an awful lot of cancer treatments and nurses, and it’s a very high price to pay for racism. Beyond which you’d normally expect a project to run much longer than this before seeing an overrun of that magnitude.

I posted: So the people who said we couldn’t have Three Water but cobbled together Water Done Well on a napkin got their sums wrong by $9 billion. I’m shocked! Are you shocked?

People weren’t shocked.

Brett noted, “And they’re going to cap rates, so expect user pays coming to things that were previously free and huge increases on things that were subsidised. Thanks, coalition of cruelty!”

Walter said, “Water done Expensively! How are all those racist anti-3 Waters voters feeling now?” I imagine there’s a bit of cognitive dissonance as they try to pin it on Labour.

Vicki wasn’t impressed by the government’s calculations, saying, “$9 billion??? Classic one, two, miss a few, Willis maths. It’s all part of the plan for councils to sell off their assets. Cap the rates, can’t afford the infrastructure, can’t litigate against mining companies and developers. Huzzah - sell the family silver. #ditchthepricksin26”

Poor old Nicola had quite a week, with people coming at her from all directions.

Jokers to the far right.

Nicola Willis joked to the media about being under attack from the left and the right, looking to reset reality so we think she’s representing the middle way, not too hot and not too cold, but just right.

When Ruth Richardson is at one end of your measuring stick, being in the centre isn't much of a claim, especially since Ruth is irrelevant, as she hasn’t been elected.

The truth is that Nicola’s version of trickle-down austerity is the end of the stick. If you were cynically inclined, you might wonder if this entire charade was simply the TPU and National working together to steer the public’s opinion towards the right.

What a sham. How does it go? Look, Nicola isn’t as mean as Ruth. Well done. Do you want a cookie? ANZACs are patriotic, but in the circumstances, perhaps Chocolate Fudge might be the go.

The PSA called Fudgegate a stunt. Willis replied: “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. I’m stuck in the middle, and that’s where New Zealand is too.”

Jan said, “Stuck in the piddle with you,” which sounded like a reference to Nicola’s trickle-down policies.

Christine speculated, “In the words of the great Crusher, ‘if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck....’ maybe it’s time she checked her arse for feathers.”

The ATLAS family.

The TPU’s AI advertisement and the spectacle of our Finance Minister being openly challenged by a lobbyist representing the wealthy weren’t even the strangest part of this circus. That went to David Seymour, who bizarrely suggested that the two women were like family.

I wrote: I’m guessing Nicola is the sister in this scenario, which means Aunty Ruth. Uggg. Can anyone hear banjos?

David didn’t want to take sides between his Finance Minister and his spiritual advisor and said, “Oh, look, it’s like, it’s like my sister’s arguing with my auntie. I like both of them, and I kind of seem to like both of them more than they like each other right now. I just want to get my hands on some of the fudge.”

Not for the first time, Mr Seymour would provide a field day for a psychiatrist.

Nicola Willis and David Seymour. Image: BeFunky,

Krok suggested, “Perhaps he will don the Lycra pants again and referee it.”

Ray said, “Just a stunt, get on with the laser focus on the economy. Absolutely no idea how to address the cost of living.”

Speaking of which…

The poor are getting poorer.

Q: What do you call a payrise that’s lower than the rate of inflation?

A: That’s right, it’s a pay cut.

Brooke van Velden tried to make it sound like the government was being generous by increasing the minimum wage by 2%, but given inflation, that means those who earn the least will have less to spend. The poor get poorer, and so shall it ever be with this crew in charge.

Of course, someone posted a reminder of Andrea Vance’s memorable assessment of van Velden:

Brooke, Nicola, and Ruth have all been willing to sign up for that deal with the devil, harming families and women more than many would be willing to accept.

But this is certainly not about women; David Seymour is happy to do the same, and they are all part of the ATLAS family.

Have a good Saturday, all you lovely people.

Nga mihi,

Nick.

To end today, for Nicky and her brother Seymour, here is Stealers Wheel with Stuck In The Middle With You, known to many from the fabulous soundtrack to Reservoir Dogs.