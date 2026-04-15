Jumbo sales are organised and pamphlets have been posted

Even after closing time there's still parties to be hosted

You can be active with the activists or sleep in with the sleepers

While you're waiting for the Great Leap Forwards

Songwriters: Stephen William Bragg.

Morena folks,

This morning’s newsletter is about taxes.

David Seymour wants to give some of the government’s GST to local councils to encourage development. Tax Justice Aotearoa would like us to consider a range of tax changes. Treasury says something has to be done, while Labour treads a fine line to navigate misinformation about taxation and win an election.