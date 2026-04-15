Tax Proposals
Increases or decreases, in the future or now.
Jumbo sales are organised and pamphlets have been posted
Even after closing time there's still parties to be hosted
You can be active with the activists or sleep in with the sleepers
While you're waiting for the Great Leap Forwards
Songwriters: Stephen William Bragg.
Morena folks,
This morning’s newsletter is about taxes.
David Seymour wants to give some of the government’s GST to local councils to encourage development. Tax Justice Aotearoa would like us to consider a range of tax changes. Treasury says something has to be done, while Labour treads a fine line to navigate misinformation about taxation and win an election.