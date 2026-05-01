Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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John Collyns's avatar
John Collyns
1h

As always, direct and to the point. Thanks Nick.

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Cheryl McConnell's avatar
Cheryl McConnell
1h

It is disappointing and somewhat exhausting to see the same battles for justice being fought again.

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