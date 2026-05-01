Teach your children well

Their father's hell did slowly go by

Feed them on your dreams

The one they pick's the one you'll know by

Songwriter: Graham Nash.

We learn from our times. I was born during the Vietnam War, and I remember collections arriving at the house for items that could be spared to help the boat people who had arrived on our shores.

The events that leave their mark on us help define who we are, such as assassinations, conflicts, great achievements, and all those “you remember where you were…” moments.

So how do we teach our children at a time of unpunished genocide, of illegal attacks by those we consider friends? How do you explain these things to young minds when they make no sense to adults?

More than ever, we must teach our children to recognise that things are not right and to stand up to them. The fact that we don’t have all the answers is an important lesson in itself.

I think of my parents and their friends when I was small, and the things that mattered to them. Saving the Whales, rejecting racism, opposing nuclear testing in the Pacific, peace, and getting rid of Muldoon.

I hate that after a lifetime of my parents standing up for what is right, they can see that the same battles must be fought and the same principles kept alive, despite what those in power do.

Teaching in Iran

Today, the second of May, is Teachers’ Day in Iran, which is not a public holiday but a day when teachers and students gather to give teachers gifts in thanks.

Teachers’ Day is a special day to pay tribute to teachers and appreciate their efforts, which include celebrations to honour them for their special contributions to educating the younger generation.

You can imagine the event in years gone by, not so different from our own school children taking something along to a special event.

But how do those teachers explain the bombs that come to children’s homes at night or the rockets that destroy schools and kill their peers? What can they say of the most powerful man on Earth, who throws tantrums like a toddler and sends death from the sky?

I found myself thinking of an Iranian teacher in front of a class, perhaps with some pupils who were present at the end of the year, now permanently missing. Do they look to the skies and wonder when?

And so it goes, the killing fields of Gaza ensure another generation in Palestine grows up without peace, learning to hate their oppressors, or the classrooms in Iran, where nobody needs to tell them “Death to America” any more, as that sentiment has become self-defence.

Hate begets hate, just as ignorance begets ignorance.

Ginny Andersen - reinstating tiriti obligations

As you’re aware, our governing coalition has sought to weaken te Tiriti both in law and in education.

They removed the need for schools to cover te Tiriti because Hobson’s Pledge recognised that they were becoming an endangered species as we taught our children both sides of the story. The Minister of Education, Erica Stanford, was happy to fulfil the Pledgers' wishes, but the Pledgers are now under threat once again.

This week, Ginny Andersen spelt out Labour’s position, saying, “​​Labour will reinstate the commitment to te Tiriti o Waitangi in our schools because it matters.”

Labour education spokesperson Ginny Andersen spells out the party's key education priorities, going into the election. Photo: Marc Daalder

As reported in Newsroom:

From recent engagement with the sector, Andersen says it’s clear the Treaty obligations of school boards, as well as curriculum changes, mandated testing, and the “politicisation of the education system”, are some of the main concerns. “There’s been so much rapid change that schools can’t even implement what they’ve been asked to do,” she says.

If Labour win the election, they will also get rid of Charter Schools, David Seymour’s regime that allows businesses to profit at our children’s expense. These would become special character schools.

Meanwhile, another of Seymour’s privatisation schemes in the education sector was under fire…

Seymour’s school lunch nightmares.

David Seymour says we need to keep things in context, despite reports of 21 food safety inquiries between May 2024 and November 2025.

Of these, seven were about metal contamination, one contained glass, and the others involved food that was undercooked or heated to the point that students were burned.

For example: “On March 7, 2025, glass was found in a school lunch meal provided by a third party. Metal foil was found in a lunch on March 17, and chicken was alleged to be undercooked in a pasta meal served on March 20.”

Seymour says we need to see this in the context of 12.9 million meals being delivered, as if that somehow made it okay for the cases where students were hurt or at risk from eating the lunch provided.

That might fall within a threshold of failure that David is comfortable with, but in my view, none of these incidents is acceptable, regardless of the number of meals served.

Seymour saying we should see it in the context of all the other meals is like Maiki Sherman coming out and saying she has said hundreds of thousands of words over the year, and only a very, very small minority of them were a derogatory term for gay men. It doesn’t work that way.

Context matters in what Sherman says; it cannot excuse it, but it may offer some insight into whether it was a response to another slur directed at her or an ill-advised attempt at humour that everyone involved agreed should not be taken further. But Maiki could never say it was okay to say that word, because most of the other words she had used were not derogatory.

And Seymour’s school lunch nightmares should not be afforded such accommodation either, no matter how many meals there have been.

As much as I dislike such culinary disasters, what really worries me is the message they send to our kids. That they’re not worthy of healthier, higher-quality food? That a certain failure rate of potentially dangerous meals is acceptable?

It wouldn’t be deemed acceptable at Bellamys, and I don’t think it should be in schools.

Again, I’m left with the question: how do we teach our children when the actions of those in charge and the values they uphold don’t make sense to us as adults?

Or when our leaders start contemplating sending our sons and daughters to war against people who also want to live in peace.

We will do what we have always done, stand for what is right, and talk to our children and our mokopuna, telling them the truth that sometimes things don’t make sense and that change comes slowly, but it will never come unless we fight.

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Have a good weekend, all you lovely people, and teach those children and grandchildren well. ❤️

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, it's, of course, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with “Teach Your Children”