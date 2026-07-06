Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Jojo's avatar
Jojo
4m

I look forward to the player foregoing their ill-gotten playing chance or the coach refusing to play him and Belgium eliminating the US.

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John Farrell's avatar
John Farrell
2m

On the list of things I care about...a soccer tournament is almost at the bottom.

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