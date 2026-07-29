Baby, be the class clown, I'll be the beauty queen in tears

It's a new art form, showing people how little we care (Yeah)

We're so happy, even when we're smilin' out of fear

Let's go down to the tennis court and talk it up like "yeah" (Yeah)

Song by Lorde (Ella Yelich-O'Connor) and Joel Little.

It’s good to know that some things stay the same. Southern Europe might be on fire, with hundreds of thousands of people evacuated, but summer in Glasgow looks more like mid-winter in Wellington than like a continent that is having to seriously deal with the results of climate change.

I quite like the Commonwealth Games; nobody takes them too seriously, and even the winners seem more interested in personal bests than in the medals, which aren’t even round. It’s good to see young Kiwis with a chance to shine, and a delight to see how happy and positive they are.

Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand crosses the finish line to win the gold medal ahead of Amy Hunt of England. Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images

Still, there is one thing they crave, one Ryan Fox also wanted when he returned after winning the British Open; perhaps you thought of one while travelling. It’s our national dish.

You all know what that is. It’s not pavlova, roast lamb, or fush and chups; it’s something no other country seems able to reproduce, and I’m not talking about a flat white. Rather, it’s the ubiquitous Steak and Cheese pie. Flaky pastry, a tasty gravy, and low-quality beef made tender.

This was Ryan Fox’s second pie of the day. Photo: Ricky Wilson

It’s as Kiwi as the All Blacks at Eden Park, one more meal from a Christmas ham that ought to go in the bin, or a dip in a hot spring off the beaten track. We’re a simple people; we value modesty, fairness and decency. That makes the utterances of some of our politicians rather hard to stomach.

Yesterday, grumpy old Winston Peters called the Greens "retards", TOP "racist communists", and Chippy a "goat". That was only Tuesday.

You never know what you’ll get with Winston, the elder statesman who can be quite diplomatic or the incorrigible curmudgeon who insults all and sundry like a 14-year-old, and not a particularly well-behaved one.

Some might say context is important, but with Winston’s list of priors, I think we’re well past that. This is simply an octogenarian behaving badly, like Trump.

TOP are not communists, and I think it is a mark of poor education to be unable to distinguish between socialism and communism; either that, or Winston is simply trolling. As for racist, not only do I think TOP, whatever other concerns I might have about them, are quite liberal and far from racist, but more to the point, NZ First themselves must be the most racist party in parliament, albeit with stiff competition from David Seymour’s crew.

In response to Chippy interjecting, Winston said, “No, no, no, no, there’s no buts. Only goats butt. And you’re one of them.” Which is about as funny as the jokes Donald Trump told at the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner, if you were unfortunate enough to see that, a sad decline for Peters, the former master of the quip.

Here is a small sample of Trump’s long rambling speech at what was supposed to be a humorous evening. The host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, was decidedly unamused.

The ‘R’ word.

In response to the Greens’ policy to hit pause on the approval of further AI data centres until we’ve got issues like water and power usage sorted out properly, Winston said, “This kind of shut everything down like the Greens, I mean they’re appallingly retarded in this matter. They don’t understand.”

Wow, Winston, I know people used to use that word, but we sure don’t use it any more. A reporter asked if ‘retarded’ was a word that he should be using. His response was, “Of course, I just used it. People use the word ‘retard’ and when it comes to that sort of thing, they are retards, yes.”

Just in case we didn’t appreciate his impression of Trump, as his press secretary rushed him away before he could say anything else, Peters turned and said, “Make New Zealand Great Again”.

According to NZ First, the way we make our country great again is to reclaim words like the one that starts with ‘R’. What next? Are they going to start selling golliwogs at their rallies?

Wendy asked, “How much whiskey did he have for breakfast?”

Dallas noted, “He's losing it mentally...like Trump...and physically he might make it through this election season...but another 3 years is a stretch.” Although his replacement will presumably be Shane Jones, so it’ll be out of the fire into a flamethrower in the face.

Susan wrote, “Does this man have any scruples at all? His behaviour is very low-class and not at all befitting someone who should set an example as a politician.”

The Greens focus on enrolments.

Tania Waikato, an absolute force to be reckoned with, was on Breakfast this morning. She has been running a campaign featuring scantily clad male and female models to raise awareness of the need to enrol ahead of the election, due to National’s efforts to reduce the number of people who can vote, and of the deadline to decide whether people want to be on the Māori or the general roll.

Some haven’t liked the advertisements, but there is no arguing with the increased traffic to enrol in the time Tania has been running the campaign.

Images: Tania Waikato Facebook.

Waikato gave the latest numbers from her campaign as above and said she thinks the campaign is working, with 3,451 people going to the enrolment site in just 10 days.

Chris Chang asked why she thought it was resonating so strongly with people, and she replied that, with well-funded parties running AI slop and the Greens having little budget, she had used images of friends, real people that she said are really worried about this election given the restrictions on getting enrolled.

Tania said the voter-suppression laws this government has passed could see 230,000 people miss out on voting. It’s a really important issue, more important than whether you vote Labour, the Greens or Te Pāti Māori. The simple fact is that, for the left to win, we need young people to turn out, and they can only do that if they’re enrolled.

And if it takes people with a really strong social conscience, as Tania described those involved, to show off the results of their hard work in the gym to attract attention, then so be it.

Tania Waikato. Photo from her Facebook page.

Christopher Luxon would call it a “vibe”, but Tania was asking what she saw out there and said, “People are absolutely fed up; they are exhausted; Māori have experienced so much in terms of the attacks that this government has put forward throughout their legislative programme, across the last two years, and people are desperate to do anything to change the government.”

Despite having no money for the campaign, Tania has been inundated with offers of help. Chris Chang asked whether she thought there were other politicians who could be involved in such a campaign, to much laughter, given that the average physique of our politicians is somewhat different from that of CrossFit athletes.

They moved on to Winston’s ‘R’ word comments about the Greens, and Chang asked whether Tania had a response. She said it was the same old Winston, working the media for headlines, but thought it a shame that discussion of a topic important to many and with significant environmental implications should be dismissed with childish name-calling.

So there we have it: Winston behaving like a teenager testing his limits, and once again finding out that in Luxon’s cabinet he has none, and Tania Waikato willing to do whatever it takes to get people enrolled so we can get rid of this terrible government. It’s quite a contrast.

Have a good Wednesday, folks, and take care, all you lovely people. If you’re enjoying Nick’s Kōrero and aren’t yet a subscriber, you can subscribe below:

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Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s the extraordinary Lorde with Tennis Court:

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