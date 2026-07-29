Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Tim's avatar
Tim
3m

Regardless of whether the befuddled old man is just yelling at clouds again, it's worth pointing out that "racist communist" is a contradiction in terms.

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
just now

We are very lucky with the sheer quality of the candidates coming forward to rescue Aotearoa, a stark contrast to the coalition’s collection

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