Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Coleman's avatar
Diana Coleman
6h

Seymour makes public comments about the suitability of people he doesn’t like in media roles implying they’re not fit for purpose, next minute, the target individual has been removed. Yes, manipulation by Seymour, but also some gutless behaviour by media bosses.

Reply
Share
Mac Stevenson's avatar
Mac Stevenson
6h

Agree with all you say Nick. Imagine the outrage if the media completely ignored Seymour and Peters and didn’t platform them at all. Hypocrites the both of them. As for the pretend PM it’s best he hides because he has nothing useful to say ever. His empathy by= pass is his most obvious trait.

Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture