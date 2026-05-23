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Toe your line and play their game, yeah

Let the anaesthetic cover it all

'Til one day they call your name

You know it's time for the hammer to fall

Songwriters: Brian May.

In recent years, we’ve witnessed Donald Trump repeatedly claim that the media is biased and corrupt. He refers to television networks as “failing” or “fake news” and to reporters, especially female ones, in the most derogatory terms, using schoolyard insults like a teenage bully, far from the language and behaviour you might expect from the President of the United States.

Last week, we saw the end of Stephen Colbert's multi-award-winning tenure as host of the popular The Late Show. His cancellation came soon after Colbert mocked a $16 million legal settlement between CBS’s parent company, Paramount, and U.S. President Donald Trump, which was essentially blackmail or a bribe, depending on how you look at it.

Most of us look on in astonishment that, in the supposed land of the free, the person in charge is doing all he can to belittle and silence the media, who are simply asking the questions that need to be asked. But not everyone.

While many of us see a rise in authoritarianism, exacerbated by the President’s attacks on the fourth estate, others, the leaders of our coalition, see behaviour to emulate. Why answer those pesky questions you don’t want to answer when you can go on the front foot and attack, or, worst case, hide?

Winston’s War on the Media.

To be fair to Winston Peters, he has a long history of attacking the media, dating back to before the spectacle of Trump's presidency.

Back in 2002, Peters called “The big city media” “smart-alec, arrogant, quiche-eating, chardonnay-drinking, pinky-finger-pointing snobbery, fart-blossoms.” I’ve gotta say I quite enjoyed “fart-blossoms”, but boy does “quiche-eating” sound dated.

In the 2020s, Winston has called the media “Fake News”, boycotted various platforms, and complained constantly about the level of coverage his party receives. He decries political polls as worthless unless they happen to make him look good.

He even blames the media for his own behaviour:

When the Broadcasting Standards Authority considered a complaint against Sean Plunket’s Platform, he described that as “fascist behaviour”.

Back in 2023, Peters, who had recently become Deputy PM, claimed, without evidence, that the Public Interest Journalism Fund, set up to support the media during Covid, amounted to bribery. He demanded that journalists tell him “what they had to sign” and declared that he was “at war with the media.”

Winston has claimed that the media is colluding against him and “dripping left-wing bias”. During a public meeting after the election, he called Jack Tame a “left-wing shill” and a “moron”, as below:

Name-calling and bluster are hardly new from the leader of NZ First, but the strategy of his co-deputy PM is more alarming.

David threatens public broadcasting.

Where Peters might mock or sulk, refusing to appear, Seymour shows up smiling for the cameras, all the while working to cut funding for the very people he is talking to.

Back in 2024, when there were large-scale lay-offs at both TV3 and TVNZ, the unsympathetic Seymour could barely contain his delight, saying, “They have spent years celebrating and dancing at every slip that a politician makes, competing to get scalps as they call them… but oh when we have a bad day, ‘you’ve got to be kind to us’.”

In the same year, David posted, “Here’s my challenge to the media: if you want to regain the trust of New Zealanders, stop applying a double standard to the Māori Party, and start calling out their behaviour like you would for any other political party.”

Which I find incredible, given the negative coverage Te Pāti Māori receives and the number of puff pieces we see about ACT. Just a thought. Perhaps if Seymour wanted more positive press, he could have spent this term doing something other than undermining te Tiriti.

David Seymour. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Bullying RNZ.

This year, Seymour criticised the appointment of John Campbell to Morning Report, saying it should have been “out of the question” given “the kinds of things” Campbell had previously written. An odd way for anyone to speak about one of our most highly regarded journalists, and an entirely inappropriate remark for the Deputy PM to make about the employment decisions of our state broadcaster.

Of chief executive Paul Thompson, who had hired Campbell, Seymour said, “Look, that guy's got an awful lot to answer for, and I suspect that he won't be answering the call at RNZ for much longer.”

This week, Thompson’s departure from RNZ was announced, brought forward from the second half of the year due to “recent unhelpful external commentary about his future”.

Speaking to Q+A's Jack Tame, Seymour said Thompson's decision to step down was the “right thing”.

A hit on TVNZ.

Seymour has also claimed that TVNZ is “politically motivated” and took it upon himself to pour petrol on Ani O’Brien’s incendiary article on Maiki Sherman by saying, “I’m sure that the board and management will be seeing that, you know, it’s pretty difficult to have someone credibly fronting the news every night when everyone knows how she behaves. I think that’s going to be tough for them.”

The right-wing media and politicians whipped themselves into such false outrage over the events of that night that Maiki had no choice but to go, although curiously, nobody seems interested in what Lloyd Burr said to her to provoke such a reaction.

Although I had been critical of Maiki’s work prior to that “scandal”, ironically because I felt she was a bit soft on National, I was pleased to hear yesterday that she had been named political journalist of the year at the NZ Media Awards.

Maiki Sherman. Photo: Aukaha News.

“Well, well, well,” Sherman said as she received the award to loud applause. “I don’t think anyone had ‘Maiki Sherman resigns as political editor and Maiki Sherman wins Best Political Journalist of the Year’ in the same fortnight on their election card when it came to the bingo rounds, but there you go,” she said. You can watch that here:

Luxon lurks.

As with all things, the Prime Minister prefers not to get his own hands dirty, so National Party attacks on the media are delegated to the likes of Paul “the grunter” Goldsmith or Mark “the moaner” Mitchell. Meanwhile, the PM backs away at a rate of knots, hiding in case they breach the outer defences.

Yes, when it comes to Christopher Luxon, his media advisers have decided that defence is the best form of attack, so he lurks in the background and leaves the battlefield to others.

First, he refused to appear on Q&A after Jack Tame reduced him to a gibbering mess as he grew increasingly pink. Then, supposedly in retribution for Maiki Sherman banging on the door of Stuart Smith, he decided not to appear with Tova O’Brien on TVNZ’s Breakfast, a convenient move after she, too, made him look incapable of answering basic questions.

David Seymour, Christopher Luxon, and Winston Peters. Image: BeFunky.

Whether it is Winston calling the media “Fake News” and picking fights with journalists, David Seymour manipulating our public broadcasters to suit his interests, or Luxon refusing to appear, the coalition’s approach to the media is anti-democratic.

Three leaders who prefer to tell their own version of events on social media or through compliant corporate mouthpieces such as NZME, rather than be questioned by actual journalists.

Have a good Sunday, folks, and as the mainstream media is silenced or tamed, please consider supporting independent voices.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Queen with Hammer to Fall: