Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Nick Rockel
1h

I think that's 16 newsletters in the last 19 days, so I'll probably take a day off tomorrow, but I imagine I'll be back on Sunday with Bishop's interview on Q&A, assuming no coup takes place between then and now.

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Marilynn Jones's avatar
Marilynn Jones
1h

Luxcon needs to stay, as the longer he stays the more upset the public will be. He’s Labour’s greatest asset because he is unable to engage with the constituents. National MPs know that if they get rid of him it’s going to be messy but they need to do it quickly so that the new leader has time to promote his/her leadership and confidence in National. However if nothing happens the future is less National MPs and more power to Winny. Labour, Greens and te Pati Māori need to use this time now to drive home the inadequacies of this coalition, and provide the nation with hope through targeted future growth policies and equity for all.

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