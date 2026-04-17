So you're in love with someone else

Someone who burns within your soul

And it looks like I am the last to know

I hear you've never felt so alive

So much desire beyond control

And as usual I am the last to know

Songwriter: Justin Currie.

Ongoing discontent.

Over the summer and now through autumn, dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has bubbled away. The lack of delivery, the cost of living crisis, strikes in the public sector, and the absence of an obvious role beyond being in charge have fuelled rumours of an attempted coup against the Prime Minister.

Rumours that were only fuelled by a Cabinet re-arrangement that saw Chris Bishop and his numbers man, James Meager, sent to sit at the back of the class. Which, ugly as it was, sought to silence such thoughts and refocus the team on the matter at hand: getting re-elected.

Unfortunately, since then, things have gone from woeful to “can anyone else see this?” Luxon has fronted the fuel crisis poorly; he’s had some disastrous interviews, leaving some to question whether the PM was even across the facts, let alone adding any value.

This has been coupled with a miserable run in the polls, very much in the territory where previous National leaders have been removed, leaving many to hope…

The latest poll.

Unfortunately for Luxon, what Mike Hosking proclaimed as a rogue poll showing National under 30% has now turned into a run of three polls all showing that same position.

A month ago, the Roy Morgan poll had National at 26.5%. I didn’t get too excited at the time, as that polling organisation often produces outlier results. For example, that poll showed TOP at 4%, whereas no other polling organisation has recorded them at or above 3% across dozens of polls.

Next was the TPU/Curia poll at the start of April, which showed National again under 30%, at 29.8%, a bit of an improvement and enough to argue that things were better than the Roy Morgan poll had suggested, but the big takeaway from that poll was the rise of NZ First to 13.6%.

Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters. Photo: ROBERT KITCHIN / THE POST

Then yesterday, the Talbot Mills poll showed once and for all that these sub 30% numbers are a reality, with National on 29% and NZ First rising further to 15%, suggesting that if this trend continues, then Winston will be eating Christopher’s lunch, and I don’t mean his world-famous marmite sandwiches.

Here is a summary of polls since the Israeli/US attack on Iran.

In the Talbot Mills poll, Chris Hipkins was the favourite as preferred Prime Minister with 23%, with Christopher Luxon behind him on 20% and Winston Peters gaining as they come to the home straight with 15%.

While the polls still show a more likely path to victory for the right, the outcome would be a very different government than the one we have now. NZ First would demand much, holding the threat of forming a government with Labour in their arsenal. Peters might even demand to be PM.

Once again, the rumours would start, this time on the front pages of our media.

Stuff ramped up the speculation overdrive, suggesting that mutiny was looming post the latest polls:

If that wasn’t bad enough, even true-blue NZME had the possibility of a coup on its front pages, with an image of the man expected to lead the charge lurking behind Luxon as if with knife in hand.

The Coup that wasn’t.

Going back to the rumoured first coup attempt, Thomas Coughlan says in the Herald and Newstalk ZB that Stuart Smith, the National Party whip, “tried to contact Luxon about ructions in the caucus, three sources told the Herald. The ructions had reached a point at which Smith, as whip, was obliged to notify Luxon. It is not clear whether Luxon retained the confidence of caucus at this point.”

Smith couldn’t reach the PM, despite it being a sitting week, almost as if he didn’t want to answer a call confirming his worst fears.

Unable to contact Luxon, Smith did the next best thing and told Deputy National leader Nicola Willis, who was assumed to be loyal to the PM. This, of course, was prior to Willis’ performances during the fuel crisis, which have led some to suggest she is a better option than Christopher.

While National’s numbers suggest a number of backbenchers may lose their jobs, the same is true of front benchers if National win a lot of electorates but doesn’t get many list MPs with a sub 30% party vote. Not only would that mean Chris Bishop, who is likely to lose his electorate to Ginny Andersen, but also Nicola Willis, who hasn’t managed to find an electorate that will elect her.

That prospect doesn’t leave either of them with much to lose, and if their time at the top is to come, it probably needs to come sooner rather than later. It will be fascinating viewing on Q&A when Chris Bishop appears. In and of itself, his willingness to turn up and speak with Jack Tame makes Luxon look weak, given his refusal to do so.

Prior to the reshuffle, Luxon gathered Auckland-based MPs Mark Mitchell, Paul Goldsmith, Simon Watts and Simeon Brown at his home to see off the coup. Loyalists who are unlikely to stab Luxon in the back even if they might explore any opportunity should he depart.

Coughlan suggests that, aside from Bishop, Erica Stanford would be one to watch in a coup, but I must be missing something.

From what I see, Stanford has done an ok job at rolling the Education system backwards to focus on measuring rather than teaching and has shown a willingness to undertake work for extremists like the racist Hobson Pledgers. Sad old gits who desperately want to do damage to Māori and te Reo progress and the acknowledgement of te Tiriri before they shuffle off.

Denials.

Of course, prior to a coup, the official line is that there is no such plan afoot and the leader has everyone’s 110% support. Although that is harder to sell now that the first attempt at a coup has been confirmed by more than Bishop’s demotion.

The media’s rationale for predicting an imminent overthrow of Luxon is not just the polls or his performance, but the fact that if it’s going to happen, it needs to occur in the next fortnight while parliament sits. Otherwise, those who would take Luxon’s job run up against the budget, which is far from an ideal time to be changing leaders.

Bishop told Mike Hosking, “Everyone wants us to do better. That is a statement of reality. People want us to do better, and I know the Prime Minister wants us to do better as well.”

Which is good to know because you get the distinct impression, listening to Luxon, that he thinks everything is fine.

Bishop said instability was “not a good thing” and “we’ve got focus on governing this country”. He also said there was no imminent coup and that he wouldn’t be the leader before the election.

Chris Bishop has denied that there is a coup happening. Photo / Michael Craig

This is what he would say about a coup, although his statement that he wouldn’t be leader before the election wasn’t much of an endorsement of Luxon's ongoing time at the top.

Mark Mitchell said, “I am rock solid behind our leader, Chris Luxon,” to Ryan Bridge, probably while wondering if he should dust off the CV for another tilt and whether anyone would notice this time.

Michell continued, with the standard line, “He is doing a bloody great job for us as a country. He has had tonnes thrown at him since we came into Government. As a minister, you couldn’t have asked for a better boss. 100% behind him.” What, only 100%? What happened to the extra 10%, Mark?

Paul “Grunter” Goldsmith simpered to the crew, “Hold your nerve, knuckle down, and we are going to do well.” The problem is that quite a few National supporters are wavering on that belief, as reflected in the polls, let alone soon-to-be-unemployed MPs.

Todd McClay kissed butt, saying Luxon had his “absolute undying support” and he was “1000% confident” that he would lead the party into the next election.

Over at Stuff, Jenna Lynch reports that “One MP told us that Christopher Luxon no longer has the numbers to back him in caucus, but no one does.”

Therein may lie the rub. Understandably, some in the caucus must be unhappy with what they see from the leader, but will there be enough appetite for change at this stage of the election cycle to risk a coup?

The stakes are high; if Bishop shoots and misses, his next demotion will be to Siberia, and his list position will tumble down the rankings and take him right out of parliament, but the reward is large: to be the leader of the country, fulfilling a life’s ambition.

My gut feeling is that Bishop will decide against a coup, seeing a more likely path to the top following a poor showing from National, and assuming that he is still there, rolling the PM sometime in the next term.

We on the left would no doubt enjoy the prospect of Luxon being rolled, and it would be good to have a PM that can actually answer questions and face the media. But fundamentally, nothing would change in terms of policy. I don’t see anyone in the National Party who looks likely to swing them back towards the centre.

If anything, I think having a more open and articulate leader would only help the National Party. So perhaps it’s best they stick with what they’ve got and carry Luxon like a millstone into the next election.

It would be nice to see him lose at the ballot box before he takes his one-way ticket back to the US, first stop Hawaii, never to return to Te Puke.

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Have a good Friday, folks, and take care, you lovely people.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Del Amitri with Always The Last To Know: