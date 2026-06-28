Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Jo's avatar
Jo
5h

Beautifully captured as always Nick. The best I could say, would be to repeat “Ditch the Pricks in 26!”

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Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
4hEdited

It was inspirational to see a new generation of candidates at the LP conference. Some first time candidates standing in hard to win seats who got in a car and drove together when their flights were cancelled. Union man Chris Flatt's speech reasserted Labour as the party for workers, and so I think did the announcement on apprenticeships. Carmel strong on pay equity. Media went meh : how ya gonna pay for it - on repeat? ACT and National"s overreaction were telling. Best word of the day for me. Solidarity. Oh and that song Nick!

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