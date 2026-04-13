Thank you India

Thank you terror

Thank you disillusionment

Thank you frailty

Thank you consequence

Thank you thank you silence

Songwriters: Glen Ballard / Alanis Nadine Morissette

The Situation.

A Free Trade Agreement with India is back in the media, with Business NZ lobbying for its signing, despite not having read it.

Like other lobbyists, they are driven by what benefits them, such as access to markets, and they’re not really interested in the downsides that might affect others, whether it’s the effects of tobacco products or the opening up of our labour market.

The National Party think the FTA is the greatest thing since mild Butter Chicken, whereas Winston Peters says it’s far too spicy for his liking. Meanwhile, Labour’s Chris Hipkins is left with something of a dilemma.

Christopher Luxon in India. Photo: Newsroom.

On the one hand, the Labour Party supports Free Trade and has done more than any other party to put such arrangements in place, but on the other hand, there are fears of an influx of migrants at a time of high unemployment. There is also a political opportunity to drive a wedge between NZ First and National, with the latter desperate to secure the deal.

The flipside is that if Labour doesn’t support the deal, they will be painted as anti-business by National, and, as usual with NZ First, there is a strong undercurrent of racism beneath their concerns. Not to put too fine a point on it, but if this turns into an ugly nationalist argument, with an emphasis on where the migrants are coming from, it wouldn’t be Winston’s first rodeo.

The Agreement.

One of the main criticisms of the deal is that it doesn’t provide for free trade, as its name suggests. Because the Indian government is protecting its own farmers, the deal excludes our dairy products, which represent 30% of our exports.

Back in December 2025, when negotiations were completed, Winston said, “We consider the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to be neither free nor fair. Regrettably, this is a bad deal for New Zealand. It gives too much away, especially on immigration, and does not get enough in return for New Zealanders, including on dairy.”

This brings us to the next criticism, which is that the immigration provisions allow 5,000 Indian professionals or students, and we don’t get enough in return. While NZ gives 100% duty-free access to our markets to Indian producers, India reduces only about 70% of its tariffs.

Image: The Aakhya Weekly.

Another area of concern is that, under the agreement, NZ is expected to invest $20b in India over 15 years. It is a non-binding clause, but realistically, we’re expected to make good-faith efforts to meet it.

It’s difficult to know how real these risks are and what is simply xenophobic bluster from NZ First, as the full text is not available. Although that hasn't stopped some from pushing for it to be signed.

Business NZ.

The winners in NZ, should the FTA be agreed, are exporters other than dairy producers, who see a huge opportunity in a country the size of India, which currently takes only 1.3% of our exports.

A group of 28 exporters and industry associations signed an open letter that says, “In an increasingly uncertain global environment marked by rising protectionism, geopolitical tension, and supply chain disruption, New Zealand cannot afford to stand still. Securing better access to India will help build resilience, spread risk, and strengthen our economic position. An FTA with India is not a luxury; it is a strategic necessity for our economic security.”

Which overstates things. Yes, there are pros to having this agreement, but there are also cons. Surely, we need to actually see the thing and weigh up the benefits before going all in?

The Post ran an advertisement from BusinessNZ calling for cross-party support on an India Free Trade deal. Photo: Alex Cairns

Joshua Tan, Executive Director of Export NZ, said, “We want to have trade seen as a bipartisan, non-political issue here. We think that all political parties need to sign this deal and agree to it.”

In other words, if it’s good for business, then just do it. A non-partisan approach would be ideal, but blindly supporting one group at the potential expense of others, without discussion, isn’t very democratic.

Intermission.

If this were a paid newsletter, this is where I would’ve put the paywall, so like Arthur Dent lying before the bulldozer, let’s just pretend it’s there and act accordingly.

Until the end of April, you can subscribe to Nick’s Kōrero for just $56 for a year, or $5.60 monthly. That works out at about 23 cents per edition. I haven’t added a paywall because I want people to be able to read my writing, but I would greatly appreciate your support if you can afford just over $1 per week.

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Winston’s reply.

If Business NZ thought their open letter might persuade coalition holdouts, NZ First, to get on board, they clearly don’t know Winston, who took to Social Media with his usual hyperbole but also some valid points:

“How they and the 28 other businesses and associations could have signed up to support the India FTA without knowing what is in it is an appalling commentary on them all.



How on earth can there be any sort of proper analysis of the FTA if they haven’t even read the agreement?”

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

I hate to agree with Winston, but you really have to question why these organisations are so willing to sign up without seeing the agreement. Are they simply blinded by the opportunities they imagine?

Winston finished his tweet saying, “This is an appalling image for the professionalism of New Zealand business leadership.” Again, he’s not wrong.

What about Labour?

Mr Peters is not going to roll over on this; an isolationist, populist position is his bread and butter come election time, and I expect he’ll ride it to the finish line.

So if National can’t get NZ First over the line, what about Labour?

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii.

Chris Hipkins said, “There are issues and inconsistencies that still need to be clarified by the government to ensure any deal works in the long-term interest of New Zealanders. Once we've received the details and worked through all the advice, we will discuss as a caucus and make a decision about whether to support the legislation.”

With blind support from the business community and opposition from Winston, some valid, some I’m sure intended to fuel anti-Indian rhetoric, once again, the adult in the room is Chris Hipkins. The Labour leader appeared on Breakfast this morning to discuss this, as well as other matters.

Chris Chang spoke of the Business NZ letter and asked Hipkins directly if they would support the FTA. Chippy replied, “We haven’t made a decision on that yet, and I notice that the business leaders who have signed that letter haven’t actually seen the deal. It sounds like they haven’t done much due diligence if they’re signing an open letter calling for us to support something that they haven’t actually seen.”

He continued, saying, “There are some big questions there still, like the fact that the government estimates the deal is worth about a billion dollars a year in income to NZ, and they’re committing us to two billion dollars worth of investment a year in India.”

Chippy said his question to those business leaders is over the next 15 years, have they got the 33 billion dollars to invest in India that the government is committing them to, and more to the point, if they have got that amount of money down the back of the couch, why don’t they invest it in New Zealand?

Chippy was in fine form, answering questions succinctly and looking warm and relaxed compared to Mr Luxon the day before.

Chris Hipkins. Image: TVNZ.

Chris Hipkins is doing exactly what I want to see from Labour. Yes, we want Free Trade, but not at any price. He is also finding common ground with Winston, which is not a bad thing, given NZ First's strength in the polls at present and the strong likelihood that Peters will once again be the kingmaker.

Many of us would say “Never again” to the prospect of the left working with Winston, having been repulsed by his dishonesty over the last Labour government, NZ First’s shift to become the party of science sceptics and Trump-loving anti-wokers, and Winston’s frequent racist outbursts.

I’d like to see both Peters and his corrupt deputy gone, but if the alternative is another term for National and ACT, I’d rather put up with Winston’s demands for baubles and his role as the grumpy old uncle shouting at clouds than see those parties continue to dismantle so much of what is good about this country.

Have a good Tuesday, and take care, all you lovely people.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

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To end today, here’s Thank You by Alanis Morissette. From the first album I ever bought for Fi, for our first Christmas 30 years ago, back in 1996.