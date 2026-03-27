Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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David Rees's avatar
David Rees
13h

Thanks Nick, well it's not like we haven't seen this all before which is fully nauseous inducing. Aunty Audrey is a right piece of work (pun not intended haha) and has been doing the Natz spin for years. If one looks back on the John Key years one will find plenty of spin articles written by her that she is probably reproducing with AI and just inserting Clukons name.

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Russ Sewell's avatar
Russ Sewell
13h

It's going to be a long and very dirty campaign.

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