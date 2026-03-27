#UPDATE - given that this one is being shared quite a bit, I’m going to open it up. Thanks so much to my subscribers for their support. If you’d like to join them, you get 20% for the next few days, making it just $64 for a year.

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Once we were mad, we were happy

We spent all our days holding hands together

Do you remember, my love

How we danced and played?

In the rain, we laid

(Wish that we could stay there)

Forever and ever

Songwriters: Freddie Mercury.

Don’t Panic.

Early in the oil crisis, Prime Minister Luxon was elsewhere, as he often is; this time, it was somewhere in the Pacific.

On an island, I meant, not drifting on a raft as the sharks circle, keeping their distance until the next poll results are poured like chum into the sea.

In Luxon’s absence, we saw Nicola Willis take the lead in reassuring the nation by telling us everything would be alright, until it wasn’t, and she’d let us know when that happened. Even Acting PM David Seymour managed to update us without being too obnoxious.

Since Luxon's return, however, his role hasn’t been immediately clear. Merely standing there and repeating the same points Nicola Willis would have made, but less coherently, doesn’t really add any value. It makes you wonder if that reflects the nature of the coalition’s cabinet.

Luxon is in charge, with no obvious role, trying to seem necessary by claiming that only he has the secret sauce that enables him to select the best people to actually do the work. Along with his masterful handshaking and negotiation skills.

Nicola Willis appears more professional and composed; she is across the details, and has an icy ruthlessness far exceeding Luxon’s ability to focus. This has led some to ask if Nicola is running things, what do we need Christopher for?

In The Post, Henry Cooke writes: Can Christopher Luxon be more than Nicola Willis’ press sec?

“Luxon continually struggles to find the right gear. He seemed perturbed in the House on Tuesday and Wednesday when Chris Hipkins laid out a perfectly reasonable line of questions on how exactly the National Fuel Plan - published two years ago - might work in practice. Luxon appears determined to use almost every opportunity granted to attack Labour over the Covid-19 response.”

Henry then adds that it's hard to picture Jacinda standing at the Covid podium, concentrating on criticising Bill English for messing up the economy.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver.

Later in this newsletter, I’m going to get quite critical of the media, so before that, let me just say I think Henry Cooke is an excellent political journalist, and if NZME ever fancies trying journalism, he’d be a good hire. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

Over in Stuff, Jenna Lynch wrote: A crisis can make a prime minister, but Christopher Luxon is missing in action.

Lynch starts by saying that while the Finance Minister was outlining NZ’s fuel response plan yesterday, Luxon opted to spend three hours at the opening of Christchurch’s new stadium.

Dan Carter, Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger and PM Christopher Luxon at the opening of One New Zealand Stadium on Friday. Photo: Chris Skelton / Stuff.

Jenna ends by saying:

“There are two other potential reasons for Luxon’s absence: Either he cannot recognise the opportunity a crisis presents to make a leader, or a risk calculation has been done that he would be more damaging than helpful to the response. Neither of those options are good.”

Luxon is not panicking despite the iceberg directly ahead. Image BeFunky.

Look, over there.

While other news organisations pointed out the Emperor’s lack of clothes, the ever-loyal NZME were showing their true colours: blue, blue, and more blue.

On Thursday, Audrey Young wrote in her weekly wrap-up, “The Government hasn’t put a foot wrong this week in its response to the oil crisis.”

I wrote:

Holy heck, the National Party's great-aunt Audrey certainly wore those blue-tinted glasses today. In a week that has seen many criticise the government's narrowly targeted support and their overall lack of a plan beyond waiting and watching the impending train wreck, the NZ Herald states this is not only acceptable but also ideal.

Pam, who appeared to be having trouble with her keyboard, commented, “What a load of shoite from Luxflake & Shrillis pretending there’s a plan, everything is under control. They wouldn’t know where to start.”

Christian said, “Audrey Young is a joke, it’s amazing how shamelessly biased she is as a journalist, it’s almost as if Luxon and Willis sneak in to write her copy for her, while she’s passed out from her gin and tonics, like a despotic version of The Shoemaker And The Elves.”

Fiona clarified, “Haven’t put a foot wrong cos they haven’t taken a single step.”

While Kerry echoed the thoughts of many, “Everything so far reminds us how lucky we were to have actual adults in Government during covid.”

Not content with praising the Prime Minister beyond all reality, the NZME stable then moved to attack the opposition. Time for another Dirty Politics type hit on the Labour leader with misinformation and absurd hyperbole.

Yesterday, after seeing the headlines I wrote, “NZME is frantically focusing your attention on the Covid response in 2021. I was quite happy with the Covid response, but I’m very concerned about this government’s lack of action on the oil crisis. NZME are a joke.”

The accusations were out of context and greatly exaggerated, but that didn’t stop NZME from pushing them for all they were worth.

If you’d like to hear Chippy’s side of the story, you can do so here.

The key points from Hipkins were:

They were already winding back vaccine requirements and the pandemic response when the information became available.

He left advice on vaccine safety and health advice to the relevant health officials at those meetings, saying, “I’m not a health practitioner.”

In response to the NZME attack, Darien said, “I was pretty pissed at Derek Cheng. He seems to have gone on a frantic search to prove Hipkins was wrong and give the old dog Winston a hand. Chippy has explained it this arvo, but Derek Cheng and others like him are dancing on the head of a pin.”

Paul (The Other One) wrote, “NZME, whose major shareholder is now a conspiracy pushing hard right billionaire Canadian who approached and then paid for Bachelor’s failed defamation case and Chantelle Baker’s work during the height of the pandemic.

Can’t see how that would be part of the reasoning for framing this like this, though - must just be a total coincidence.”

The Billionaire’s Waltz

In case you’re unaware of what Paul was referring to, Julian Batchelor, who led the "Stop Co-governance" racist misinformation campaign, has been in court suing TVNZ for defamation. He lost, but what was interesting was that billionaire Jim Grenon, a director of NZME, had been helping to fund Bachelor’s legal costs.

This is not only repugnant, but the billionaire’s backing, in essence, sought to shut down the 4th estate, which is pretty chilling when you consider he is a director of a media organisation that has a near-monopoly on daily newspapers and a long history of leaning right.

Ian Taylor wrote an opinion piece in Stuff about it, and I posted that while I haven’t always agreed with Taylor, certainly not over Covid, he was absolutely bang on there. NZME have long been biased towards the right, but to see a director funding legal costs for a disgusting racist liar is very concerning.

Thomas replied, “Billionaire Grenon needs to be eliminated from the board of the company. I know, he muscled himself there by money, bought enough shares to force himself onto the board. But still, this hostile takeover of our main media company by this guy should be utterly unacceptable.”

Unfortunately, it’s not good news, Thomas, because following that, with the case lost and Jim Grenon’s support for racist lies exposed, this was the update yesterday:

Grenon acquired almost 1.8 per cent of NZME, making him its largest shareholder. His total ownership is now 19.9 per cent, just below the 20 per cent threshold that would trigger a compulsory takeover offer under New Zealand law.

The report also indicated that NZME director and former cabinet minister Steven Joyce has almost doubled his shareholding to just over 100,000 shares.

Grenon is in good company with Steven Joyce, who is hardly a stranger to lying on behalf of the National Party. Remember that 11.7b hole that he discovered in Labour’s plan just before an election that only Joyce could see?

It’s going to be an ugly election, folks, as the likes of NZME try to persuade you that Christopher Luxon does, in fact, have a point, while attacking Chris Hipkins and the left at every opportunity over essentially nothing, while Kerre Woodham slurs, “Off with their head.”

The same as it ever was.

Have a good Saturday, folks. Take care if you’re still cleaning up after the latest storm.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, it’s Queen with their magnificent Millionaire Waltz.

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