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John Farrell's avatar
John Farrell
4h

Look at who TOP get their big donations from, and ask yourself - what do these donors expect? My guess is they expect TOP to take votes from the Greens, to improve the crap coalition's chances of reelection. The party is carefully crafted to do just this. If TOP did find itself in parliament, it has little chance of its more attractive policies being adopted. Vote Green!

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Juliet Neill's avatar
Juliet Neill
3h

Very good points, Nick. Whatever TOP is offering, whether we like it or not, we absolutely must vote strategically in this election. The current coalition has proved itself to be so dangerous, we must to everything we can not to risk their reappearance. The fact that TOP has said they could work with them should ring alarm bells to anyone who values their children's futures.

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