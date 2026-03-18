Nick's Kōrero

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wikitoria
4h

Excellent newsletter Julia! A couple of things stood out for me as well. Our country's vulnerability. Integrity needs!

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Nick Rockel
4h

If anyone is interested in attending the "Meet the Candidates" event tonight, the details are here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1241099318210474

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