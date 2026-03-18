Aotearoa

Rugged individual

Glisten like a pearl

At the bottom of the world

Songwriter: Brian Timothy Finn.

A few days ago, I received a message from reader Julia Schiller asking whether I was aware of recent events in Papatoetoe. “Do you know the backstory of why we’re having the by-election, and the suspicions that the Papatoetoe-Ōtara Action Team and/or their supporters may have committed election fraud?” she asked.

I said I’d seen a few headlines, but I wasn’t really aware of what was going on.

The more Julia told me, the more I could see this was an interesting tale, regardless of whether you’re a local resident; it also had ramifications beyond this by-election.

Clearly, Julia knew a lot about it, and so I suggested she might like to write a guest newsletter, as she has previously, to tell you all about it. Please note this newsletter is open to all, so please feel free to share it, particularly if you have friends in the area.

At this point, I’ll hand things over to Julia, who has kindly written the following:

A local election result overturned by the courts is virtually unheard of in New Zealand, yet this is exactly what happened in Papatoetoe.

As last year’s local election campaign unfolded, there were early signs that the Papatoetoe local board race might not be entirely typical. Among the candidates was a slate of four calling themselves the Papatoetoe-Ōtara Action Team (POAT), who stood out from the usual mix of contenders. Their branding was highly uniform: yellow hoardings and matching neckties. All four appeared to be men of a similar age.

The official candidate information provided by Auckland Council raised further questions. Only one of the four POAT candidates was revealed to reside within the electorate. While there were other candidates in the race, only the Labour slate and the single Citizens and Ratepayers candidate bothered to provide information to policy.nz, so with such limited information available about the rest, I cast my vote accordingly and gave the matter little further thought.

That changed on election night. The POAT candidates were announced as the winners, unseating all four incumbents. The result was surprising, even shocking, but not immediately inexplicable. In the absence of visible campaigning beyond hoardings, it seemed possible POAT had run a strong ground campaign in parts of the community I hadn’t seen.

The sense of surprise quickly gave way to unease as more detailed information began to emerge and as it became clear that this might not just be an unusual result, but a systemic failure. Papatoetoe was the only subdivision to experience a significant uptick in voter turnout compared to the previous election: 7% up overall. On its own, that might have been encouraging, but a closer look at the numbers told a different story.

All four POAT candidates received similar vote totals, clustering around 3000 votes each. In contrast, the fifth-placed candidate was Labour’s Vi Hausia, who received votes in the 2000s, his total actually a slight improvement on his successful result three years prior.

Labour’s Lehopoaome Vi Hausia Photo: RNZ / Blessen Tom.

Hausia was not willing to let the results stand. Teaming up with KC Simon Mitchell, he took a civil case to the Manukau District Court. Principal Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske was the respondent. The judge, RJ McIlraith, ordered that five boxes of ballots be delivered back to Manukau for examination by himself, Mr Ofsoske, and the attorneys. He also considered evidence compiled by Hausia, which revealed that although participation on average was up 7%, on certain streets it was up by more than 200%. I was familiar with one of these streets, Ashlynne Avenue; it runs parallel to a major thoroughfare, so it is only heavily used by its own residents.

In court it was revealed that the number of special ballots received was elevated. Ordinarily there may be fewer than a half dozen; for this election there were easily ten times as many. As reported by RNZ, “Seventy-nine voting papers were subsequently identified during examination as having been cast without the rightful voter’s knowledge” and in favour of the POAT candidates. Even the respondent had to acknowledge there had been “irregularities” in some of the ballots cast.

Attendance by nearly twenty people at the court hearings, including reporters and the C&R candidate, reflected interest in the case, though no spokesperson for POAT was in evidence. They would later claim that they “were not properly served with the petition [filed in the District Court] as required.” (RNZ) Former local board member Dawn Trenberth inaugurated a Facebook group, Protect our Local Democracy, which she invited me to co-moderate. Its intention is to petition Parliament to remove postal voting in future local elections, which we feel the Electoral Commission should oversee.

Independent of the court action, residents learned the police were investigating 16 complaints of electoral fraud, such as stolen ballots and treating, where candidates provide prospective voters with food or other gifts. As far as I know, this investigation is either ongoing or has been dropped for lack of evidence implicating specific wrongdoers.

Meanwhile, our newly and dubiously elected board members were throwing their weight around at the local board, which is made up of four Papatoetoe representatives and three from Ōtara. Previous boards have shared power with Ōtara, perhaps by letting one of their representatives vice-chair the group. Many were appalled that POAT disenfranchised Ōtara, declaring that they had an electoral mandate to do so. Photos emerged of POAT members in the company of certain National MPs and with Sunny Kaushal.

Judge McIlraith voided the election on 16 December on the grounds that the irregularities uncovered could be representative of even wider irregularities that could have materially affected the result of the election. A new election was set, with ballots to begin hitting letterboxes on 9 March and voters having a month to return them. Some residents were shocked that this election would be conducted by postal ballot, but of course, it isn’t in the purview of the court system to change this. Nor were there any grounds to prevent the POAT candidates from standing again.

From left, Papatoetoe Action Team's Kushma Nair, Paramjeet Singh, Kunal Bhalla and Sandeep Saini. Jonathan Killick / The Post

POAT applied for a High Court judicial review of Judge McIlraith’s decision, but High Court Justice Jane Anderson reserved her decision in February and upheld her District Court colleague’s decision just in time for ballots to be posted to voters last week.

Twenty candidates are standing in the by-election, including the previous POAT and Labour slates, the same C&R candidate and numerous independents, including “serial heckler” Karl Mokaraka.

National leader Christopher Luxon's press conference in Pakuranga being interrupted by Karl Mokaraka, Freedoms New Zealand candidate. Photo / Dean Purcell

Interestingly, a new slate of four has also arisen, Independently Papatoetoe, pulled together by local businessman and previous local board member Albert Lim. Its other members are older Pakeha who claim longstanding ties to Papatoetoe, though two do not currently reside in the electorate, and none of the three appears to have any experience as elected officials. They have leafletted letterboxes this week, and one phrase amid a wall of text reveals their ideological leanings: “empowering the underprivileged towards better choices.”

The by-election is a hot topic with some spirited exchanges in the Papatoetoe Grapevine, a private Facebook group of 9700 members, with some people reporting ballots hadn’t arrived (all should have arrived by last Thursday) and others encouraging them to cast special votes at either the Papatoetoe or Manukau public libraries. The Electoral Commission has advised POAT to cease distributing a letterbox flyer containing a cropped image of its trademarked Orange Guy. Tonight’s candidate forum, characterised by city councilwoman Lotu Fuli as the only one that’s neutral, could get very lively indeed.

The Papatoetoe-Ōtara Action Team won all four seats for Papatoetoe at the local election in October but were ousted by a court decision in December. Now they're standing again. Photo: Newsroom.

What is happening in Papatoetoe is not just the story of an election that highlights the vulnerability of New Zealand’s methods of conducting local elections. It has also exposed deeper tensions within a community that has changed rapidly in a relatively short time.

Papatoetoe has evolved significantly in recent decades. With that change has come energy, diversity, and new opportunities but also undeniable pressure on infrastructure, housing, and social cohesion. Infill housing has accelerated. The green spaces that restore and maintain mental health are shrinking, and sensible planning and oversight seem to be as missing as the vegetation.

When systems of oversight fail or are seen to be failing, frustrations can sharpen quickly. The risk, however, is that they are directed at entire communities rather than at the governance gaps and regulatory failures that allow problems to arise in the first place.

If there is an uncomfortable lesson here, it is that living through rapid change can unsettle anyone. Long-time residents who feel unheard today might recognise, in a small way, the kinds of dislocation Māori have spoken about, sometimes quietly, for generations. That recognition could be a starting point not for blame, but for greater empathy and more constructive conversation about how communities evolve.

Ultimately, the answer is not to divide along ethnic or political lines, which is what seems to be happening, but to insist on transparency, accountability, and robust systems that protect the integrity of our democratic processes. Papatoetoe, and communities like it across Aotearoa, deserve nothing less.

Thank you, Julia, for your well-crafted write-up. It will be fascinating to see how things go.

I also asked Julia for some words about herself so you could get to know her, and she provided the following:

Moved away from home and my hometown (Baltimore) at age 17 in 1988 to attend and graduate from Washington University in St Louis. My majors were Anthropology and French.

Married young and lived with my first husband briefly back in my hometown, then five years in Denver, about three years in California, and in Auckland until we broke up. Immigrated to NZ in 2000, but first felt the need to escape the US at about age 15. I expatriated in 2014.

In Denver, I worked for a neighbourhood association then as an assistant to an orthodox Jewish rabbi (despite the name, I’m not Jewish); started a non-profit to run an event I dreamed up, bringing school children from different schools together to perform a variety show; and I became a mother, to Nicolas, now age 29.

In California, I was a stay-at-home mom to a preschooler, and we were active with a playgroup. I joined the League of Women Voters and held two very different positions in the local chapter (advocacy and voter education). I became an active death penalty abolitionist, writing opinion pieces, persuading the League to take up the issue, and even visiting a death row inmate. About six months before we moved to New Zealand, I was diagnosed with manic depression.

New Zealand was a difficult adjustment, and I was coping with my new diagnosis. I studied homoeopathy and even practised for a few years. It was fascinating, and I learned some perspectives I still hold, while rejecting others — for example, that community is disturbingly anti-vaccination. I practised as a homoeopath and worked as a shop assistant/homoeopath part-time in a pharmacy. I volunteered to help adult migrants learning English and earned a CELTA.

Then we divorced, and I had a few very lean years, but I managed to support myself and my son for a stretch as an itinerant ESOL teacher when my ex didn’t pay any support. We had to move to a smaller flat from a nice rental house, but it was exciting to only have my name on the lease. I took up competitive Scrabble. I had a bad experience at one school and wound up taking them to mediation. I started meeting with Amanda Milne and designing games, and we started a company.

Then I met the man I married in 2015, and started my own company 12 years ago. I got active with the Labour Party and chaired the local Tāmaki LEC for a few years; when I left, it had been rejuvenated — when I joined, it was pretty much just me and an older woman, and she handed me the reins when she moved out of the area.

About 8 years ago, we bought our own apartment in a vastly different neighbourhood. I joined a badminton club and a women’s barbershop chorus. I made a couple of lasting friendships with the neighbour in the next unit and another American expat close to my age.

Then came Covid and the lockdowns. I gave up chorus and eventually competitive Scrabble because they didn’t take Covid safety seriously. I still attend a small weekly Scrabble club with local women, all older than me, which I enjoy for the company and not the game! I got involved with Aotearoa Covid Action and again found myself holding the organisation reins when the older woman leading it left abruptly. I’ve retired from party politics, but I stay interested and informed and will still volunteer for the odd leaflet drop.

Thanks again, Julia, and I hope folks found it an interesting read. I certainly did.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, this is one of the song choices Julia suggested: Split Enz with “Six Months in a Leaky Boat.” I’ve always loved the intro by Eddie Raynor, such an incredible keyboardist.