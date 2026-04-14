What if I say I'm not like the others?

What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?

You're the pretender

What if I say I will never surrender?

Songwriters: David Grohl / Christopher Shiflett / Oliver Hawkins / Nathan Mendel.

Goldsmith wants Substandard Broadcasting.

It’s a good day for the likes of Sean Plunket, the predominantly far-right Free Speech Union, David Seymour, Winston Peters, Family First, and other fans of misinformation, ghastly personal attacks, gross misogyny, and outright racism, as National’s Paul Goldsmith says standards are a thing of the past.

This came about because the BSA decided to consider statements Sean Plunket made in a stream in which he said “tikanga Māori” was “mumbo jumbo,” and his defence was that he was a webcaster, not a broadcaster.

Winston Peters also slammed the decision, and called for the BSA to be scrapped, saying it was “bordering on fascist”, inadvertently revealing NZ First’s slogan for the 2026 election.

Get 30% off for 1 year

The issue is that our laws were put in place at a time when there were a small group of broadcasters on radio and TV, and now it is unclear how they should apply to the plethora of content being produced on the web.

Some of you might be thinking: surely you could just update the legislation to reflect how people receive content today, rather than abandoning the idea of standards altogether? But not Paul Goldsmith, who is quite happy to throw the bathwater out rather than listen to the howling baby in the form of Sean Plunket.