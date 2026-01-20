We clawed, we chained our hearts in vain

When I last wrote, Christopher Luxon was preparing to deliver his State of the Nation, finally emerging from his lengthy vacation. What he delivered was wetter than a January in Aotearoa.

There was no announcement of the election date, just a teaser that it was coming, probably this afternoon. Most speculation points to November 7th, which should make for an interesting combination of fireworks and billboards, especially out in West Auckland, where I live. Luxon also kicked the topic of raising the super eligibility age down the road.

A couple of Captain’s Calls to do, or say nothing. It was classic Luxon. But with both major parties holding caucus retreats this week, National’s in Christchurch, while Labour’s is being held in West Auckland, you wonder what the point of a pre-caucus address was - was it just to show that he’s still here after many have done their best to forget him over the summer? Why not wait until he actually had something to say?

Here’s a short summary from the man himself, and if he was going for authenticity, he was heading in the wrong direction. Even Luxon didn’t seem to believe what he was saying, or maybe he just felt embarrassed to be saying the same things yet again.

“Fixing the Basics, Building the Future”

So we have a new candidate for Luxon Buzzword Bingo. Fixing the Basics and Building the Future sounds good, right? I’ve heard worse election-year slogans, but over two years, what exactly are these basics that National have fixed?

For example, did they fix the healthcare system, are they making it ready for the future, or did they actually make things worse?

I guess “Messing up the Basics, Wrecking the Future” doesn’t have quite the same ring.

Commentators have called Luxon’s delivery humble, so that was something. This, after all, is a man who has much to be humble about; he is punching above his weight, and I don’t mean Amanda, although she was clearly an upgrade beyond what he might’ve expected, but his job. Like, who in their right mind thought bringing in a hands-off manager with no political experience and zero relatability was a good idea?

