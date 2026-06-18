Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Kevin Welsh's avatar
Kevin Welsh
6h

If you said to the wealthy, I have a scheme where if you invest $1, I will return $18, they would jump at it.

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Josephine's avatar
Josephine
6h

Thanks for this newsletter today Nick.

I've been impressed by Labour's policies to date. All of these policies will absolutely benefit everybody in this Cost of Living crisis, and that surely is a win for all in Aotearoa.

Thanks also for providing information about Dame Jools poroporoaki. I hadn't realized this was happening today.

Have a great Friday Nick and an even better weekend.

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