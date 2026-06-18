Every paper that you read

Says tomorrow is your lucky day

Well, here’s your lucky day

It really, really, really could happen

Yes, it really, really, really could happen

If the days they seem to fall through you

Well, just let them go

Songwriters: Damon Albarn / Graham Leslie Coxon / Alexander Rowntree David / Alexander James Steven.

I really like what Labour has been doing over the last couple of weeks with good policies and even smarter politics.

While National wants government assistance to be temporary and targeted, the Labour Party has focused its policies on delivering services to all.

It’s got to be an easier sell if people can see they get something for their taxes and are part of society, rather than the government’s approach of begrudgingly providing the barest of safety nets to those at the bottom and leaving the rest to individuals who are often not even eligible for the services their taxes fund.

Not only that, but Labour have indicated they will pay for some of their apple pie policies through their Capital Gains Tax, so people don’t just see a tax grab but can see what they get for their money. It’s a good message that equates paying taxes with the provision of services.

This is Labour's fourth health policy to be paid for by its proposed capital gains tax. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

It’s also smart politics given the cost of living, and these policies all add up. Paying less for public transport, not having to pay for maternity scans, and free prescriptions - these are the building blocks of a better society.

The standard response from the right is to throw their arms around like one of those inflatables they used to have outside second-hand car yards, howling about people who are not struggling benefiting, and saying it will cost too much. God forbid someone who is middle class also gets subsidised transport or a free prescription.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall promise to reinstate universal free prescriptions if elected. Photo credit: RNZ / Baz Macdonald

It’s odd when you think about it; we don’t do that with other things. Nobody complains that the health budget means rich people will also receive treatment, or that people who can afford private schools can send their children to the local public school. So why does the government get so worked up about things like free prescriptions, which are part of our health system and will help people?

During his announcement, Chris Hipkins said that the annual New Zealand Health Survey indicated that about 155,000 New Zealanders were issued prescriptions they did not collect in 2025.

The obvious question is: what is the cost to the NZ Health system of people not taking the medications they need? My first thought was that I wouldn’t be surprised if the policy paid for itself by reducing the costs of treating those whose conditions worsened as a result.

Health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall said, “I remember caring for a truck driver who came to hospital with a stroke merely because he missed out on picking up his prescription because of the cost - he had a costly hospital admission and a lifetime of disability because of that.”

Labour’s Health spokesperson, Dr Ayesha Verrall.

True to form, Prime Minister Luxon said, “Do people like Chris Hipkins and me really need free prescriptions? It’s not as targeted as it needs to be.”

ACT leader David Seymour said, “This is not helping vulnerable people; it is just more reckless spending.” Which was a bit comical; I can hardly imagine the welfare of vulnerable people keeping him awake at night.

Winston Peters said he supported the policy, showing, for the umpteenth time, that aside from the party's insane anti-woke theatrics, NZ First actually has more in common with the left than the right.

I’ve seen suggestions from the right that hardly anyone will benefit from the policy, and that it will cost too much; well, which is it? You can’t have it both ways. If hardly anyone used it, it wouldn’t cost very much.

They also miss that point by having targeted rather than universal services; there is a cost in administering and ensuring that people who aren’t entitled don’t receive these free services. Saving on administrative costs is another good reason to opt for universal services.

Yes, those people from wealthy suburbs do receive reduced-cost bus, train, and ferry trips, but it is easier to deliver than a service that verifies eligibility for the fare cap. Better yet would be to make public transport free, as TOP propose, removing the need for payment collection altogether.

I posted:

Free prescriptions are a good way to help people, and I'm glad Labour is making their policies universal; it makes it easier to sell the need for taxes.

Alex wrote, “Universal free health care is simple and fair to everybody. There should be no co-payments for GPs. Primary health care prevents serious illness and the cost of hospital care.”

Another Alex said, “The University of Otago conducted research that considered the $5 copayment and its effect on the health system, and it concluded that for every dollar the government is spending on subsidising prescriptions, the resultant benefits to society are approximately $18. It’s really simply a no-brainer.”

Bernard Hickey wrote in the Spinoff, “A new report shows that for every $1 in prescription co-payments collected by the government, it effectively pays $18 in extra hospital costs.”

What sort of lunatic would oppose spending $1 to save $18? It really is a no-brainer. Everyone can access the medicines they need, people feel more connected because we're all eligible for the same services, and we reduce health spending by investing wisely.

Tell me again how it costs too much and isn’t needed - yeah, right.

Brett commented, “Making things universal makes them less vulnerable. Just look at the difference between the pension and benefits. Both are effectively similar, but increases in one are generally celebrated, while decreases in the other are celebrated by many.”

Christine said, “As a cancer survivor on medication for 5 years, this makes a big difference to me. Thx Labour.”

If we want to make our country great again, we need to move away from providing the bare minimum to everyone while those with money pay for private hospitals and schools, and return to a society where we’re all in it together. Some will need to pay a bit more in tax, based on their ability to pay, but at the end of the day, we’ll have first-world health care and other public services that should be available to all.

That’s the dream, the Universal. Whatever criticisms you might have of Labour, I think they are steering a smart course to take people with them at this election, and we don’t get anything if we don’t win.

Haere, haere, haere atu rā, Dame Jools.

Today is the farewell for Aotearoa’s beloved Dame Jools Topp, and RNZ will livestream the event from 2pm, you can find the details here.

Have a good Friday, folks, and take care, all of you lovely people. ❤️💚🤎

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, one of my favourite songs, Blur with The Universal: