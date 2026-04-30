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Alison Comrie's avatar
Alison Comrie
6h

Yes Luxon's lack of political chops is well and truly on show now. Winston is just doing his thing which has kept him in Parliament all these years. It is giving me some great belly laughs at the moment though. Chris Hipkins is likeable and extremely competent. Two elements our present Government lack altogether.

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Mac Stevenson's avatar
Mac Stevenson
6h

Winston was always going to do this. Rather than being wise and experienced I see him as being a hypocrite of the nth degree. He has always sucked up to Trump and his bevy of crooks and it is only now when the prize is chaos that he has taken his current stance. This is his normal play as history shows how many coalitions he has blown up or trash talked in retrospect.

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