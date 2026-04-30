Not this burden that presses down from above

And I, forever running, leaping over the cracks

You have disappeared, my winter friend

A vision lost in the dimness

Songwriters: Marlon Williams and KOMMI.

Yesterday, we had some of the least surprising news ever: either Winston, his office, his cat, or someone had released a bunch of coalition communications about our response to Israel and America’s attack on Iran.

On first reading, it appeared that our non-committal Prime Minister, Mr Luxon, had been inclined to take a position that did not involve sitting on the fence to the extent he had over Gaza. Unlike the clear position reiterated by the Labour Party, which was posted to their party page yesterday:

Not that Luxon wanted to come out with more condemnation of this gross infraction of international law, but he thought he might sing the Star-Spangled Banner with his trousers around his ankles and a sign reading, “Where Lady Liberty goes, we go.”

It turned out that what Mr Luxon was concerned about was not whether we had been too soft in saying nothing, but whether we needed to say more; his concern was whether we were keeping up with the neighbours. “Shouldn’t we come out more explicitly in favour of America, like Australia and Canada?” he asked. Winston assured him not to worry; experience mattered, and Peters had things in hand.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

When the communications hit the headlines, Mr Luxon said he expected better from Mr Peters, given 40 years in politics, which was almost as embarrassing as the “accidental” miscommunication.

If Luxon knew anything about NZ politics, he’d know that this is exactly what Peters does at this stage, turning on his partners to eat their votes. And therein lies the absurdity of having a PM who is, in effect, a political novice.

However, Nicola Willis was not born yesterday and did not accept Peter's claim that it was a simple mistake.

I posted, “I'm certainly no fan of Winston, but me thinks Nicola has brought a paper straw to a water fight.”

Sandy commented, “She’s forgotten who is in charge...and it ain’t Luxon!”

Certainly, in this game of chicken between NZ First and National, Winston will push harder and harder, gaining politically until Luxon pulls away and realises that his coalition partner is no ally.

Brett said, “ACT and NZ First have been acting like opposition parties trying to get votes from National supporters for most of this term. That's why Winston released them. If Willis wants to label it a breach, I'm more than happy for this coalition to dissolve and bring us that election asap.”

Irene wrote, “It's getting ‘Curiouser and Curiouser’. This time last year, when she put him in charge of Ferrys, she described him as very wise... I guess it was fun while it lasted.”

Dan joked, “Is she implying he needs medical help for his confusion?”

Nicola calling Winston “confused” will annoy him, I’m sure, and the proud old crocodile has a long memory.

To my mind, suggesting that someone old is confused is not that dissimilar to Shane Jones suggesting that Nicola Willis’ dramatic weight loss was responsible for her behaviour. A comment she took so much offence at that he had to admit it was unacceptable, which is more than Jones has done in response to his Tsunami of Butter Chicken comments.

In case you missed it:

Willis can hand it out, but doesn’t like receiving it. As for Mr Jones, how many times does he have to do something “unacceptable”, as Winston called the comments, before people decide not to accept it any more?

It’s all a bit of a mess, really. Jones makes racist statements, and people call him out. Then the comms are accidentally released, which escalates things further, and Nicola makes things worse by calling Winston “confused”. You only had to wonder how Peters would reply.

Last night on 1 News, Winston was back in charm mode, expressing remorse at the release, but you know, people make mistakes, and he’s sent them on a training course, nudge, nudge, wink, wink. He was quite authentic until he couldn’t keep the smile in any longer, and there it was, the old crocodile grin once again.

It was hard to take him seriously, and I posted:

Winston: “Oopsie daisy, I shouldn’t have released that information that made Luxon look like a gun-ho servant of America, and me look the voice of reason. My bad.”

Watching Peters grin, I asked, “Seriously, could he have looked less contrite?”

Jane wrote, “Did Luxon honestly think he could be in coalition with Winston without this happening?”

Chris had prepared popcorn and commented, “Wait for the fireworks to begin. A public telling off by Luxon will require utu. Winnie is in his element, and again, Luxon presents as weak and incompetent.”

Steve wrote, “Interesting, he fired Phil Goff for less. How determined is Luxon to keep him in the coalition? How weak is that?”

Needless to say, Mr Goff saw things rather differently from the explanations offered…

On RNZ, Goff said that usually a foreign minister who “deliberately sought to undermine the prime minister would be immediately sacked. The fact that Luxon won't do that shows his weakness in relation to his coalition partner.”

I’m guessing Winston won’t be expecting a Christmas Card from Phil this year, and he probably won’t need space on the mantel for one from Mr Luxon either.

Goff also said, “There was no mistake about Winston Peters’ comments at all. He knew that exposing Luxon’s view would be damaging to Luxon, and he wanted it to be. So this was quite deliberate.”

Helen Clark, another former Labour leader who is familiar with Mr Peters’ methods, went further, questioning whether the coalition would "last much beyond the Budget".

Speaking with Ryan Bridge, Clark said, “They’re eating each other. It’s clear that Winston Peters is taking a lot of the National Party’s vote.

“Right now, I couldn’t look you in the eye and say I thought that the ... Government would last till the 7th of November. They may stagger on, but it’s going to be increasingly fractious with less and less agreement internally.”

While former Labour leaders Goff and Clark understood where things stood, even as Luxon doesn’t seem to realise it, the current Labour leader appeared on the “Yes, Minister” segment of 7 Days on last night’s show.

I posted: “Chippy was bloody good on 7 Days. What a reaction he got from the audience; people are feeling the love.”

It’s a youngish, urban audience, but you could feel the swell of emotion and affection when Chippy came on stage, and the goodwill from the contestants. Many New Zealanders are feeling despair at the moment, and the affable, down-to-earth Hipkins looked like salvation.

Irene wrote, “The genuine laughter and being a bloody great sport. It was a joy to watch.”

Clare said, “After all the trash-talking ugliness of the past week from other shallow, desperate politicians, he was a great big breath of fresh air. Well done, Hipkins!”

Alana continued in the same vein, “Just a genuinely good bloke who enjoys a laugh. That's exactly what we need right now.”

That was the feeling I got, too. Maybe there are Kiwis who genuinely warm to Luxon and Peters, but I struggle to see it. By contrast, Chippy came across as a man of the people, and, in my view, that should be the number one requirement when selecting a PM.

Do they stand for people, or are they there for power? We’ve seen both this week.

Have a good Friday, folks. Hopefully, it warms up a bit soon; the overnight temperature was as frosty as the relationship between NZ First and National, and we could all use some warmth.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, Marlon Williams won the Taite Music Prize 2026 yesterday. Here he is with Kāhore He Manu E, accompanied by Lorde. This one gets me right in the feels every time I hear it.