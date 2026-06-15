Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
17h

I don't think a wealth tax would drive our billionaires overseas (we should be so lucky). Foreign billionaires are queueing up to come here. But they'll be sure to send their wealth overseas...

Reply
Share
David Udy's avatar
David Udy
17h

I agree Nick, a wealth tax would be beneficial! Though we also need to look at the tax system as a whole too, as recent research shows the wealthy in NZ are paying around 10% in tax, while the rest of us pay considerably more as "ordinary kiwis". Perhaps more people need to understand what tax is for. I like the MMT (Modern Montery Theory) people's view one of those principles is to ensure we don't get the huge disparity we're seeing now.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture