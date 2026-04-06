Mama, I'm a millionaire, but I feel like a bum

Mama, I'm a millionaire, but I feel like the only one

I, I, I, I woke up early this morning, I don't think y'all heard me

I woke up early this morning, I don't think y'all heard me

I woke up early this morning, I don't think y'all heard me

I woke up early this morning, but I still ain't see the sun

Songwriters: Andre Benjamin / Douglas Davis / Kelis Rogers / Ricky Walters.

I could just imagine the scene this morning…

Christopher: “But I don’t want to, the questions are too hard, and my answers get all muddled up.”

Amanda: “Well, you’ve already refused to speak to Jack Tame; you can hardly decline to be interviewed by Tova, it’s a weekly appearance. Just be yourself, and people will love you.”

Christopher: “That’s the problem, I have been, and they don’t.”

Amanda: “Well, put on your big boy pants and get out there, because if you won’t, then Nicola sure will.”

There are inaudible grumbles, and then Tova crosses to him…. “Morena Prime Minister.”

Christopher attempts a smile, and fails.

Tova O’Brien and Christopher Luxon. Image: TVNZ.

O’Brien began softly asking if Luxon had a nice break away, before sarcastically adding, “I hope you weren’t working those 20-hour days.”

Then she got straight to the point, asking whether the PM had seen any Treasury reports indicating inflation of 6 or 7 per cent.

Luxon took a deep breath as if a stethoscope was being placed on him, then launched into a pile of absolute waffle which didn’t come close to answering the question. He simply made jabs at Labour and Covid, despite the fact that the inflation rate under discussion would be at the same level as at the end of Covid.

She asked again about the specific range, and there was more deep breathing as the PM waved his arms and talked about there being a range of scenarios. That “range” word with Christopher is shorthand for either “I have no idea, and couldn’t give you one”, or “I do know, but I’m certainly not telling you, as it sounds really bad.”

Tova said that Te Pāti Māori were eager to freeze MP salaries considering the crisis. When asked if he would support that, Luxon’s body language indicated, “How many times? My entitlements are my entitlements, and I’m entitled to them.” While he rambled about the independent system that determines these things, he forgot that Jacinda reduced MPs' pay by 10% and Ministers' by 20% in the first year of Covid.

Christopher Luxon. Image: TVNZ.

Tova said that people were calling in to the show about that topic, saying the country was doing it tough, so why shouldn’t MPs share in that? Luxon looked absolutely bewildered by the idea and was fixated on leaving things with the independent remuneration authority rather than taking any action.

Asked if he was worth a $10,000 pay increase, PM Wealthy & Sorted smugly said he gave the increase to charity. Tova cheekily asked which one, catching him completely off guard. First, he said that was a matter for him before he broke out the “R” word and claimed to support a whole range of charities.

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Christopher looked like a naughty boy who had gotten caught with his hand in the lolly jar, turning a deeper pink, an almost gammon-like colour.