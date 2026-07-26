Crazy train, steaming through that crazy night

Crazy train, steaming through that crazy line

Got on this morn' and I'll be there in the morning light

Song: The Waifs.

I turned on Q&A like usual, but what was this? It was a disaster.

Nooooooo, Tova in for Jack Tame. Say it ain’t so!

Now I don’t mind Tova on Breakfast; her gotcha style, where she focuses on one particular, often minor, aspect and chases it relentlessly, regardless of merit or significance, puts politicians under pressure.

With the short time available on that format, it at least gets things going, but the long-form current affairs show that is Q&A is a different matter; it requires thorough preparation and strategising by an expert interviewer. All previous evidence suggests that wasn’t a skill set Tova possessed.

William commented, “TV1 would be better to put Homer Simpson on to replace Jack Tame on Q and A than to risk Tova O’Brien yet again. Tova has the refined skills of a pneumatic road drill as an interviewer, as she sets out to win a fight rather than to elicit useful information from her interviewees.”

Chlöe on Q&A this morning. Image: TVNZ.

Up first was Chlöe Swarbrick from the Greens, who looked fabulous ahead of the party’s AGM this afternoon, and her announcement was a good one. I posted:

Great announcement by the Greens: a one-year moratorium on building AI data centres. Other countries have rules in place requiring companies to provide their own power, while we have a free-for-all.

Australia is currently drafting legislation to regulate net energy production, water limits, and location rules for AI data centres. The following rules are proposed:

Net Energy Generation: Large data centres must add as much energy to the power grid as they take out.

Grid and Connection Costs: Owners must pay full grid connection costs so households do not face higher power bills.

Water and Location Limits: Clear rules will restrict water use and dictate where facilities can be built.

In New Zealand, it feels like the Wild West: the government is sold on the promise of initial construction jobs, so it gives the green light to projects that consume vast quantities of power, with only vague commitments to generate more power.

This has become a major issue overseas, with communities up in arms about the impact these super energy-intensive and water-consuming AI factories are having on their lives. The Greens’ move would halt the approval of any further developments until our laws catch up. It seems eminently sensible to me, but Tova either couldn’t get her head around it or was simply opposing things for the sake of it.

By the way, if you want to sign the accompanying petition, it is here. The Greens are not opposed to such AI data centres, but they believe we should have the following rules in place before we hit the fast track button on any more of them:

produce additional renewable energy to meet their power needs;

follow strict limits on water use;

pay the full cost of the infrastructure they need.

My wife looked surprised to walk back into the room to me shouting “OMFG Tova”; normally it’s the Q&A guests who get hit by the train, an absolutely awful performance. Bring Back Maiki!

I couldn’t believe it. Tova spent multiple questions arguing about the difference between cloudy, brown, undrinkable water and sludge. I thought - she is so poor that she is bringing this programme into disrepute.

Tova gives a poorly informed lecture to the expert. Image: TVNZ.

It was such a contrast: Jack Tame is always well prepared; Tova couldn’t get her head around the basics, and she came off looking like a breakfast presenter who was way out of her league; quite frankly, she came across as thick.

Leonie wrote, “She was terrible! The dribble over the word “sludge”! Thank goodness Chlöe looked elegant and spoke well.”

Marian wrote, “Chlöe is informed, articulate and unflappable. And reasonable. That came through 100%. So although Tova tried to discredit her, she was unable to. I hope middle New Zealand was watching. Bravo Chlöe.”

Tova spoke as if she were representing the interests of the energy company’s shareholders, suggesting there was so much energy coming online that it wouldn’t be an issue. Chlöe countered that we have a government that is continually going on about energy security and wants to build a $1b white elephant in Taranaki for LNG, in case we run low.

Tova O’Brien. Image: TVNZ.

Good grief, Tova said the electricity market isn’t failing - I thought, look at your damn power bill. If we have people who are too scared to put heating on because of the cost of a basic essential like power, then the market has failed.

Tova made a big deal about dividends to the government; my view was simply to apply a different tax - because that is all those dividends are: a tax on Kiwi power consumers from which private investors take their slice.

Darien wrote, “Chlöe was great. That 4 min arguing on the meaning of sludge was ridiculous. I was very impressed by Chlöe and also Arena, who was on later. We have some great young women ready for the next government. Tova is no match for them.”

You can watch the full interview here.

Right-Wing Barbie.

Up next was Laura McClure from the ACT party, which might prompt you to ask who?

Laura is Exhibit A in the case against ACT’s claims of meritocracy. Let’s just say the large intellectual gulf with her previous guest was absent from Tova’s next interview.

You might have seen Laura on Stuff a couple of days ago, utterly vacuous and making you wonder how on earth someone like that got elected.

I wrote, “Naw, far-right Barbie doesn't like Chlöe because she talks too loudly, and it might disturb Brooke's unborn child. Jesus Wept.”



I'm not kidding, in the article Laura says: “One time I said to Brooke [who is pregnant], she should make sure she's not in the House too much when Chlöe's talking, because her baby might hear it and there could be something that goes on.” WTAF!?

Maryann dryly wrote, “I think that baby must already be in a state of shock listening to its mother!!”

Celeste said, “I read that article, and the main message I took away is this: Genuine left-wing voters vote left-wing because they vote for policies that benefit the most amount of people. People who swing from voting Labour to voting for ACT are only ever thinking about what will benefit them. It’s disheartening. I really hope in this coming election there are more people thinking beyond themselves than only about themselves.”

Erin wrote, “I imagine she's Kim, talking to Kath,” and now I keep imagining that accent.

Laura has a bill to criminalise the use of AI to generate fake, sexualised images; it made me wonder: did no one tell her that her party, ACT, is the party most resistant to restrictions on the use of mobile apps?

Chlöe made Tova look stupid; now Laura McClure was making O’Brien look like MENSA material.

Having said that, I do fully agree with Laura’s bill; it is disgusting and unacceptable that young women are being abused in this way. Good lord, social media is a horrendous enough place for women, I’m sure, without the use of fake nudes.

They talked about getting rid of all fake images, and I thought of the National Party’s advertising using imaginary people.

Some might argue that the way I use AI for images sometimes falls into the same category, but there is a big difference between a fake Chris Hipkins saying things he has never said and me showing a picture of Winston driving a clown car, which is more akin to a cartoon than any attempt to deceive.

Unbelievably, Laura said she trusts that X will sort out the deepfake problems on Grok - I thought, would you like to buy a bridge, Laura?

Here’s Laura on a recent trip meeting her idol:

Laura McClure with an intimation of Margaret Thatcher showing a little too much ankle for my liking. Facebook.

I’ll look forward to the announcements from the Greens AGM this afternoon; I might even watch it on the stream. I also look forward to the return of Jack Tame; Tova was a far from adequate replacement.

Have a great Sunday, folks. Take care on this bleak winter’s day.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, the wonderful Waifs, with Crazy Train.

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