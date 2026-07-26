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John Walker's avatar
John Walker
3h

Good summation Nick. Tova, needs some serious training, perhaps starting off with watching and analysing of David Frost and Brian Edwards, et al. She needs to learn that trying to win an argument is not a valid interview style

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
3h

Never forget that Tova learned her craft at Paddy Gower’s feet…

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