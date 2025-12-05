Now I’ve been happy lately

Thinking about the good things to come

And I believe it could be

Something good has begun

Oh, I’ve been smiling lately

Dreaming about the world as one

And I believe it could be

Someday it’s going to come

Songwriter: Yusuf Islam.

This morning saw the draw for the 2026 Football World Cup, but before we could focus on the launch of the most-watched sports competition on the planet, there was another trophy to represent.

Donald Trump had, of course, made it all about him, even though I can’t imagine he has either kicked a football or watched a match in his life. His award was not the Golden Boot, given to the highest scorer in the tournament; I assume he hadn’t heard of that, or he’d have wanted a pair - gold is his thing.

Donald’s trophy wasn’t even real; it had been made especially for him, and I’m surprised they didn’t just call it the Donald Trump Peace Trophy in a week when the President added his own name to the US Institute of Peace (USIP) building in Washington.

President Donald Trump’s name was recently placed on the outside of the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) building headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Donald Trump Institute of Peace, named after the guy who has sent the National Guard to his own cities, has basement warriors in ICE uniforms arresting anyone who doesn’t look right and said he’d end the war in Ukraine in a day.

How’s that peace going?

Illustration: Peter Schrank.

Better, I guess, in Trump’s mind than in Kiev, and he campaigned hard to win the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming to have ended wars that never happened, for example, between Ethiopia and Egypt, which I’m sure came as a surprise to both countries because there has been neither a war nor a peace agreement between the two.

