Trump's Peace Prize
The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Now I’ve been happy lately
Thinking about the good things to come
And I believe it could be
Something good has begun
Oh, I’ve been smiling lately
Dreaming about the world as one
And I believe it could be
Someday it’s going to come
Songwriter: Yusuf Islam.
This morning saw the draw for the 2026 Football World Cup, but before we could focus on the launch of the most-watched sports competition on the planet, there was another trophy to represent.
Donald Trump had, of course, made it all about him, even though I can’t imagine he has either kicked a football or watched a match in his life. His award was not the Golden Boot, given to the highest scorer in the tournament; I assume he hadn’t heard of that, or he’d have wanted a pair - gold is his thing.
Donald’s trophy wasn’t even real; it had been made especially for him, and I’m surprised they didn’t just call it the Donald Trump Peace Trophy in a week when the President added his own name to the US Institute of Peace (USIP) building in Washington.
The Donald Trump Institute of Peace, named after the guy who has sent the National Guard to his own cities, has basement warriors in ICE uniforms arresting anyone who doesn’t look right and said he’d end the war in Ukraine in a day.
How’s that peace going?
Better, I guess, in Trump’s mind than in Kiev, and he campaigned hard to win the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming to have ended wars that never happened, for example, between Ethiopia and Egypt, which I’m sure came as a surprise to both countries because there has been neither a war nor a peace agreement between the two.
