We got two tribes

We got the bomb

We got the bomb, yeah

Yeah

Sock it to me biscuits, now

Songwriters: Holly Johnson / Mark William O’Toole / Peter Gill.

Morena, folks.

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Look, over there, it’s “Choyna”.

Donald Trump wasn’t having any fun; the notoriously dishonest Bebe had lied to him and said, “C’mon, just a little war in Iran, it’ll be fun; what could possibly go wrong? You’re not chicken, are you?”

But now look, there’s no peace in sight and the cost of living in the US is spiking. Sure, he could invade Cuba or somewhere else that wouldn’t fight back, but that’s not going to help the economy; it’ll just cost money.

Instead, Trump knew that the real culprits were what he liked to call “Choyna”, with all their hard work and their adoption of technology; how the heck were Americans supposed to keep up with that?

Tariffs, thought Trump, that’s the answer: make countries crawl, make them pay American workers what they won’t pay their own people, as a tax on doing business with the good and the great US of A.

Which must leave a bitter taint on the tongues of those in the coalition who have done so much to kiss Trump’s arse.

For goodness sake, we’ve ignored all manner of disgusting behaviour from our supposed partner. Fundamentalist Chris Penk even proposed that we could emerge through the gates of fiery rapture, born anew in a nuclear-powered submarine.

Poor old Christopher Luxon, there he was, hiding out from scrutiny over his office, and Penk the Redeemer starts giving away our Nuclear Free stance.

To top it all off, there was a small fire at his office, where he hardly ever goes, with some speculating that it was the result of incinerating documents in lieu of a sufficiently powerful shredder, or simply that a pair of his spare trousers had caught fire due to something he said.

The last thing he needed was another round of Tariff increases from Trump, although he smiled at the thought of Nicola adding it to her list of excuses for failing to deliver on their promises.