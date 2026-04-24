It's hard to let go

Of all that we know,

As I walk away from you

The sun always sets

No room for regret

As I walk away from you

Songwriters: Finn / Rayner

At a time when we reflect on the great sacrifice and bravery of those who risked their lives for our nation, we see a tremendous lack of courage from those who rule us.

Anzac Day 2026 dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo / Dean Purcell.

With the media covering a reported incident of friendly fire within the National Party ranks this week, Campaign Commander Brown squeaked that there was too much scrutiny and demanded that it stop.

Complaining about the media.

Yesterday, Simeon Brown tweeted that his party was lodging a complaint against TVNZ, which, after the self-inflicted week to remember they had, seemed a bit like blaming the referee after you’ve played badly.

I posted:

Sounds like Smith is Chief Wimp rather than Chief Whip. As for Simeon, is this the kind of campaign we’re going to get where they write complaints every time they don’t like the coverage?

Simeon is right that Kiwis want fair and accurate media reporting, not a media-driven soap opera. But other platforms are far more questionable than a state broadcaster torn between the threat of funding cuts if it’s not “balanced” to the government’s satisfaction and the imperative to report as much of the truth as it can get away with.

Debbie commented, “A fair go like Chris Hipkins got over his ex-wife?”

Karl wrote, “Oh, now they care about ‘Standards’”, referring to the coalition’s recent moves to cancel the BSA.

Peter suggested, “Live by the sword…”

As for the alleged knocking on the door and the implication that it looks bad if no media comment is given, if you don’t like it, maybe do a Damien O’Connor and tell them to F off, just as he told Jenna Lynch when she was chasing Labour MPs for a story and camping outside their caucus room. If you remember:

Either that or take a cup of concrete and harden up, but don’t write a letter complaining, it looks weak and pathetic.

Still, at least Simeon didn’t completely throw his toys and refuse to appear as regularly. That was his boss, who saw an opportunity to minimise their weakness, i.e., him fronting the media, whereas Simeon’s response was to run to teacher and complain that the other children weren’t playing nicely.

Luxon pulls out.

Image: Newstalk ZB.

“Our Breakfast team has been informed that the Prime Minister will not take part in his regular TVNZ Breakfast interview on Monday and will decide on further interviews on a case-by-case basis," said a TVNZ spokesperson. I posted:

So the PM who was too scared to be interviewed by Jack Tame is now too afraid to face Tova O’Brien. What a pathetic coward.

Jeremy said, “Just underlines how manifestly unfit for the PM role Luxon is. Fronting to the media and being able to address the nation in ways that are clear, reassuring and inspiring are all part of the Prime Minister's role. But this bloated, arrogant buffoon is only interested in his own prestige, perks and entitlements. He doesn’t have the mental acuity, caring, or interest to absorb enough information to answer questions effectively or represent a diverse nation. It’s pathetic.”

Margaret wrote, “Luxon wants to spend his public life in the fun things, like at the stadium, or with businesses. He can’t take the heat of the truth.”

True-blue loyalists might argue this is the same as John Key running scared of being ‘Susie’d’ on RNZ or Jacinda Ardern deciding not to appear on the Mike Hosking show for a weekly flogging based on the host’s poorly informed rantings. However, ZB is a right-wing outlet fulfilling the same role as Fox News, while RNZ attracts an older demographic of lefties, whereas TVNZ is the most-watched platform in NZ and attracts an audience from across the spectrum.

Tova O’Brien and Christopher Luxon. Image: TVNZ

I guess that’s the point, and we’ve seen TVNZ come under repeated attacks by National in the last couple of months. From Paul Goldsmith grunting his disapproval to board chair Andrew Barclay, or Maiki Sherman sycophantically apologising to Mark Mitchell because National hadn’t received more positive coverage on crime.

In an election year, the ruling party has chosen to attack the closest thing we have to a neutral mainstream media, just as Donald Trump attacks US media such as CNN, branding them the enemy for asking questions he doesn’t like.

This, of course, has the added bonus of shielding Christopher Luxon from further alerting the nation to his ineptitude. A win/win situation for National.

It is understandable that Luxon wants to avoid interviews with Tova O’Brien, having had a couple of shockers with her since she began on the programme recently. One in which he called himself a CEO rather than a PM, and another in which he forgot the only Māori member of his cabinet. You can understand why he would prefer not to appear, but is it good enough?

Heather du Plessis Allen, normally a cheerleader for the government over at ZB, surprisingly acknowledged, “The truth is, Chris Luxon isn’t good at media interviews. A lot of the trouble he’s faced has come from stuffing them up.” There is no denying it: she knows, we know, I’m sure Luxon knows, and yet we’re expected to believe that this man, who falls apart under basic questions, is the best person to negotiate NZ’s place in the world on our behalf.

Even Heather didn’t think he should have taken this move, saying, “I don’t think Chris Luxon should have given up on Breakfast the way he has, pulling out of his weekly slot.”

Simeon, Tova, and Luxon. Image: BeFunky.

We have an election this year, and the mainstream public surely deserves to see their potential leaders questioned. Yes, Luxon falls apart when questioned by Tame or Tova, but fear is not a good enough reason to hide.

At a time when we recall the great bravery of those who faced machine guns and artillery, it is a great contrast to see a leader with so little courage.

Have a good long weekend, folks. As always, Māori TV will no doubt provide excellent coverage and important documentaries on our ANZAC remembrance and history. Let’s hope someone tells this guy that, despite facing Tova and Tame, he isn’t actually a veteran.

Luxon joins the march. Photo: https://x.com/chrisluxonmp

If you’d like to support my writing, access my paid content, and comment on my newsletters, subscribe to Nick’s Kōrero now to save 30% with my 2026 discount, available for the next five days. 🙂

Get 30% off for 1 year

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s the genius that is Neil Finn as Split Enz morphed into Crowded House with I Walk Away: