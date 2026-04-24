Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Jo's avatar
Jo
6h

Beautifully written Nick. Especially linking those who fell for all our freedoms to someone who only thinks of his own.

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1 reply by Nick Rockel
Josephine's avatar
Josephine
6h

Āta mārie Nick.

God damn I've never seen anything more pathetic. Simeon Brown and the National Party are very much playing the victim game here. He seems to ignore that the media are just doing their job.

I can't recall Labour, the Greens or Te Pāti Māori complaining to TVNZ about how the media have harrassed any of their MP's.

And as for Christopher Luxon. In the words of Andrew Bayly, the man is loser. He won't appear on the tiles at Parliament, ot Q&A and now he has decided he won't appear on Breakfast, despite the fact that he generally gets treated with kid gloves.

He really is showing his inemptidude as a PM.

Have a great day Nick.

It's a great day for the Warriors who are playing in Wellington tonight.

Kā maumahara tātou ki a rātou.

We will remember them.

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