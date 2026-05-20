I wish I was in Wellington, the weather's not so good

The wind it cuts right through you and it rains more than it should

But I'd be there tomorrow, if I only could

Oh I wish I was in Wellington

Songwriters: Alan Gregg.

The coolest little city on the planet, that’s how the travel guides used to describe our capital, back when guidebooks were a thing. I’ve always loved the place; it always felt like such a wonderful, cultured city centre compared with Auckland's soulless, sprawling suburbs.

As a child, I remember unpleasant ferry trips with wall-to-wall vomiting and scenes of Athletic Park in a howling gale. It was the city where my parents met.