Wellington
National’s efforts to turn our capital into a ghost town.
I wish I was in Wellington, the weather's not so good
The wind it cuts right through you and it rains more than it should
But I'd be there tomorrow, if I only could
Oh I wish I was in Wellington
Songwriters: Alan Gregg.
The coolest little city on the planet, that’s how the travel guides used to describe our capital, back when guidebooks were a thing. I’ve always loved the place; it always felt like such a wonderful, cultured city centre compared with Auckland's soulless, sprawling suburbs.
As a child, I remember unpleasant ferry trips with wall-to-wall vomiting and scenes of Athletic Park in a howling gale. It was the city where my parents met.