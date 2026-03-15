And so I cry sometimes when I'm lying in bed

Just to get it all out, what's in my head

And I, I am feeling a little peculiar

And so I wake in the morning, and I step outside

And I take a deep breath, and I get real high

And I scream from the top of my lungs

"What's going on?"

Songwriter: Linda Perry.

At least Nicola Willis had the guts to front up to Q&A, unlike her boss, Mr Luxon, who is heading for the Pacific Islands, where he definitely hasn’t asked for an honorary title, whatever the people who were asked for it might be saying.

It made me wonder, if Luxon pretended he was working in Te Puke while on holiday in Hawaii, where will he claim to be while in Samoa and Tonga?

My apologies to the good people of Levin. To be fair, this is probably a job for Huntly, given the inverse beauty of the Pacific.

Jack Tame asked Nicola whether we ought to be planning, just in case America's latest Middle Eastern adventure turns out like all the others and becomes a multi-year quagmire, despite El Presidente claiming it was all over in the first hour.

I know many of us don’t share Nicola Willis’s political views, and her condescending smugness can be hard to take, as well as her callous attitude towards people and her complete lack of humour, but compared to Luxon, at least she turns up ready to answer questions, even if we might not like the answers.

That, in case you didn’t notice, was a compliment. I mean, turning up to answer questions isn’t a high bar, but it is one our Prime Minister has consistently failed to meet in interviews that aren’t just easy questions with lollipops to slog.

Tame covered the latest hostilities and the pronouncements of Trump and Winston Peters that it will all be over soon by asking simply, “What if it’s not?”