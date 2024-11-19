Nick's Kōrero

Marian hobbs
Nov 19, 2024

Thanks, Nick. This was some gathering. I experienced every emotion: awe, love, warmth, laughter and frustration with my aging body. Laughter at sight of Maori Wardens circumspectly following the noisy motor cycle group; awe at the superb organisation; warmth for those who helped an elderly pakeha cope with failing legs and love for all of us who value that we were born in a country that had signed such a wonderful Tiriti. We won today and we will join with Maori to win forever.

Jo
Nov 19, 2024

Ake Ake Ake - tautoko!

Powerful, peaceful, poignant and our future.

But, and forgive me if I am being dumb and naive but surely if Luxon had just one brain cell, now would be the time to act? Kill the bill by simply acknowledging the people Parliament serves say No!

Personally I’d rather he would call a snap election but at least admit defeat while having some dignity and acknowledgement of the people?

Instead, once again he hides behind someone else - the select committee

There must be a way to stop it now, not more of that childish Seymour saying all of us are immature?

