My girl, my girl, don't lie to me

Tell me where did you sleep last night?

In the pines, in the pines

Where the sun don't ever shine

I would shiver the whole night through

Songwriters: Huddie Ledbetter.

I remember the first time I met Shane. It was the first year of Uni, and we were in a mutual friend’s flat in Grafton, just across from the hospital. I’d picked up a bass guitar leaning against the couch and was noodling about on it, unused to a fretless instrument. He was grinning like a Cheshire cat and told me he’d taken the frets off.

We were both enrolled in Computer Science, and I saw a bit of him that first year. He lived in a squat for a while, and I remember visiting his home down among the bushes by the train line. It was quite a large area, and he and the guy living there with him had strung all sorts of decorations and objects to define their space, but it felt precarious and hardly ideal for studying towards a degree.

Rough sleeper tents in Wellington’s Shelly Bay. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Years later, I ran into Shane at the InterCity bus terminal by Sky City, and he didn’t look so good. We talked, and he seemed pleased to see me, but he wasn’t making much sense. I don’t know whether he was on something or it was the toll of living rough, but the young man with the smiling eyes had aged measurably in just a few years, and the spark was dulled.

I thought about Shane for the first time in a while yesterday, on the drive home from the north, just after I’d yelled out “Bastards!”

The radio news was playing, announcing that the government was introducing fines of up to $2000 for those sleeping rough.

As I cursed, my wife couldn’t believe what she was hearing. “How’s that going to work?” she asked in a highly dubious tone. It wasn’t only cruel, it didn’t make any sense.

Daniel. Photo: Greg Presland.

Under the government’s proposal, the police will be able to issue “move-on” notices for “disorderly or threatening behaviour, as well as for begging or rough sleeping.”

If you put someone on the street, without the support many of us take for granted, you might expect some issues from people who feel abandoned and unsafe, who must constantly be aware of dangers.

Yes, the police need to be involved with intimidating behaviour, but it seems obscene to include “rough sleeping, all forms of begging, and behaviour indicating an intent to inhabit a public place” in such a crackdown.

Under the proposal, the officer involved will determine how far those notified must move away and for how long, up to 24 hours, and that failure to do so can result in a fine of up to $2,000 or up to three months in jail. For being homeless and an eyesore to shopkeepers and customers.

During the announcement, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said they were not criminalising homelessness, which seemed to be exactly what they were doing. He also said, “If you're told to move on and you go up the road and you start doing the same behaviours again, well then you'll be subject to another move-on order until the message gets through that society doesn't tolerate these activities.”

The problem is that many of these people will be there because they have run out of places to move on to. A crazy thought, but why not prioritise helping the homeless rather than prosecuting them or fining them, which is pointless?

Heart(less) of the City, chief executive Viv Bec waffled, “This is another, if you like, another tool in the kit to be able to ensure that we are really ready to capitalise on now, after ten years of disruption for a whole variety of reasons, that our city can actually grow, we can continue to attract investment, and that we're aspirational so people are looked after if they're in need but that it's a really safe, welcoming place for everyone."

“Everyone”, Viv? Not quite everyone is to be welcome, are they?

Viv Beck. Photo: RICKY WILSON / Stuff

The government’s changes will apply to all town centres, so I assume this must be a growing problem in the provinces. But if so, might that not be more to do with the government’s stewardship of our economy and its approach to removing people from housing registers than with any independent change in the behaviour of the homeless?

It was tough to see Helen Robinson from the Auckland Mission responding, dumbfounded and distressed, a stark contrast to the smugness of Mark Mitchell, who stood there and said these people were “Making Bad Decisions”, while those of more Christian persuasion might have thought, “There but for the grace of God go I”.

Not that you need to be religious to feel empathy.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Mitchell’s attitude, along with Goldsmith and Simeon Brown, was that the city's good citizenry were of superior character, and these people only had themselves to blame.

Now I’m not going to suggest that mistakes haven’t been made, people with little to lose probably don’t make the best decisions, but neither do we all start from the same place with the same safety nets and opportunities.

Having watched the news, I posted:

The government wants to fine homeless people $2,000 for being an inconvenience?

What the hell is wrong with them? They should help those struggling, not lock them up or take their money.

Angela replied, “If they’re homeless, I doubt they’d have $2,000, so I guess the prisons will be filled and then what? Mental health, addictions and unemployment are not a choice; this govt needs to go.”

Josephine commented, “This government is so damn heartless and cruel. Just because they are wealthy and sorted doesn’t mean they have to act this way. These people have suffered things they will never understand.”

Alex wrote, “I remember pre - Douglas neoliberalism, there were zero people living in cars or on the street. There was a time when the Minister of Welfare knew every person on the dole by their first name. Aotearoa was proud of being a caring country, and most people readily paid their taxes. Wealthy extremists moaned, of course, but there were fewer super-rich with less political power.”

The Government is giving police the power to ban rough sleepers from the streets for up to 24 hours. Photo: The Post.

Goldsmith said, “Our main streets and town centres have been blighted by disruption and disturbance. Businesses are declining as some bad behaviour goes unchecked. It needs to stop.”

Labour deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni said, “The government need to be investing in mental health. They need to be building the homes that New Zealanders need. They need to be investing in addiction services. They need to be supporting and resourcing the social and health services that work with so many of the people that we're seeing on our streets. They're not doing any of that. Instead, they're saying that they're going to criminalise these people and then effectively saying that it will become the police's responsibility."

Green Party co-leader and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick, who called the policy “despicable, bottom of the barrel, punch-down politics”, said, “If the government wants to deal with the issue of homelessness, I have a very clear solution for them: provide housing and the necessary wrap-around support for people to be able to stay in that housing. Unfortunately, the government has decided to do the complete opposite of that, shredding the necessary resources for our communities to thrive.”

Kicking those on Struggle Street is election-year 101. We’ve seen it with Boot Camps and sanctions on the unemployed at a time when there are few jobs. Now it’s the homeless, the bottom feeders that Christopher Luxon warned you about.

Nobody believes this is going to be an effective policy; at best, it is a gimmick to make a few heads nod that the government is doing something about all these beggars that are wrecking things by being there, by existing.

Why not help the people, Christopher? It’s what that bloke, from whom the first part of your name came, would’ve done. Or is helping the poor only for Sunday morning sermons?

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told the media this morning that the new ‘move-on’ order was similar to how the Government banned gang patches. Photo: Bruce Mackay / The Post

Your economic and housing policies must be contributing to an increase in homelessness, and the Salvation Army's survey indicates it has doubled in Auckland in the last year and either increased or remained unchanged elsewhere.

What sort of leader and party punches down at those at the bottom, the very people they helped put there, and, more importantly, what sort of voter finds that appealing?

Have a good Monday, and take care, all you lovely people. 🙂

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, it’s Lena Hall covering Lead Belly’s dark tale of infidelity and murder, Where Did You Sleep Last Night, via Nirvana.

Share