Nick's Kōrero

Jo
8h

Mōrena te whanau

I’m glad I wasn’t the only one screaming at that disgusting, heartless and arrogant piece of news. I feel physically sick in the stomach that people can see this as OK

I think of my privilege and opportunities and I’m so incredibly grateful. While at the same time, I feel powerless as to how to best assist in a huge systemetic problem that this CoC seems to enjoy making worse.

Then when I read your beautiful article Nick, I wonder if those who promote and legalise such abhorrent, heartless and disgusting legal sanctions and behaviours, ever consider their own words against themselves…

“If you're told to move on and you go up the road and you start doing the same behaviours again, well then you'll be subject to another move-on order until the message gets through that society doesn't tolerate these activities.”

C’mon society we need to ditch the pricks in 26! Even earlier please 🙏🏿

Maggie Hillock
8h

I'm with you, Nick. Bl**dy H*ll! Luxon claims to be a Christian, as do many right wingers. Perhaps they should get our their bibles and reread the New Testament. People are rough sleeping because they have nowhere else to go - for a lot of different reasons - mental health, poverty, addiction.... Te mea, te mea. They need proper professional help not persecution.

