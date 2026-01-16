Nick's Kōrero

4h

I got out of hospital yesterday. The care I got was amazing but I was on a 38 week waiting list for elective surgery. Inevitably over 38 weeks my condition worsened and I was put on the semi-urgent list. Finally I waited 45 weeks. I paid to see a private specialist at the beginning of the saga just to speed things up. Had I waited for an initial consultation on the public system, I'd probably still be waiting for my surgery. Whilst in hospital I kept hearing surgeons telling their patients "due to the time you've been waiting your condition has deteriorated and your surgery took longer/was more complicated than originally foreseen". How does that save money? I appreciate that being retired I'm no longer an economic unit but every other patient on my floor was younger than me so it takes a toll on their lives as well, being in pain whilst holding down a job, running a family, not being able to plan too far ahead in case you're called in for surgery. I cannot stress enough how important our public health system is and must be protected at all costs. My son lives in the USA and was saying that it will cost them $3,000 for the birth of their second baby and they have health insurance. Bit of a rant - sorry!

3h

Our leader is hurting. No, no no, not Chippie, Rocky, of the Nick variety.

He doesn't deal in conjecture or 'maybe if's'... just facts.

He writes with authority, wry humor, intelligence, the perfect amount of sarcasm and when required, the truth and nothing but the ! He's one of the TOP writers in the country.

So when he says his subs are way down, we need a call to arms, emails and Post It notes .

There are a lot of readers of the column that are not subscribed . Boo. " Well that's a bit harsh Willy", I here you say. Okay , so let's break it down..$ 7 a month to subscribe, NOT A WEEK, a month. Or $ 1.50 a week, A WEEK . ( I AM WRITING IN CAPS TO EMPHASIZE THE FACT THAT IT'S ONLY $ 1.50 )

I don't know Nick personally, we've never actually met. We've emailed each other a couple of times.

I contribute gratis cos I like the man and I love to write. And I don't want to lose the person that keeps us motivated on a weekly basis. That ain't right.

Support. Subscribe. That's it !

