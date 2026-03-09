Aotearoa, he iwi kaha tātou

He mana tuku iho mai anō

Whenua haumako

Wairua ora

Whāia tō ara

Ki te mutunga

Songwriter: Stan Walker.

Can you hear it?

The barking is incessant and always at parked cars that aren’t even there.

It’s that old dog Winston, and he’s up to his old tricks. Last week, he was saving the English language from being marginalised in New Zealand, and this week, he’s yapping about the name of our country and scaremongering that they are going to take it from you. Your birthright, your heritage, the very name ‘New Zealand’.

The fiends, and just when no one was expecting it. So who are ‘they’? These rascals that would take our nation’s name?

It’s Winston’s nightmarish nemesis. Not Jim Bolger bringing his dismissal, nor Paula Bennett with records of his super payments, it’s the wokesters and the cultural Marxists. Quick, man the barricades. Argghhhh.

The advertisement begins rather strangely, “We will not apologise for defending our country’s name.” I mean, it sounds a bit like a veiled threat, as if, by jingo, those who are changing the name are going to be taken down. But the problem is, who on earth is Peters talking about?

I’m not aware of any major move to change the country's name. Some say "Aotearoa - New Zealand," which seems to be a good compromise; others prefer just "Aotearoa,” but really, what does it matter? No one’s trying to get rid of the old name, absurd though it might be for a nation at the bottom of the Pacific, where most people have no idea where Old Zealand even is.

The advert continues to be weird when he then says, “from you wokesters and cultural Marxists” Why would he say “you” rather than “the”?

Surely the vast majority of people who see NZ First posts in their newsfeed are generally sympathetic to their cause and are far from being awake or culturally aware in any regard.

Let’s take a look at the two groups Winston is accusing. The first of these, wokesters, is easy; it is simply shorthand to describe people who care about others. All of them, in all their wonderful difference, and without the need to pick on or marginalise one group or another, unlike the anti-woke who seemingly fear the loss of their bigotry.

Apparently, being woke also has something to do with Sushi, if you recall that absurdity from the food experts at the ACT party.

Image: The Spinoff.

Cultural Marxism is a bit more complicated, and the more you delve into the origins of the term, the more alarming it is. Here’s a definition from Wikipedia:

“Cultural Marxism is a far-right antisemitic conspiracy theory that misrepresents Western Marxism as being responsible for modern progressive movements, identity politics, and political correctness.”

Crikey, it’s not like Winston to peddle conspiracy theories.

I’m kidding, that seems to be what his party is about these days, conspiracies and cronyism, and he sure doesn’t like things that are progressive, identity politics, or wokeism’s older sibling, political correctness.

Winston Peters. Getty Images.

The conspiracy theory runs that so-called cultural Marxists are subverting Western society in a culture war that undermines Christian values. Whereas I would say that is the domain of parties like ACT, who seem entirely opposed to concepts like “do unto others”.

The term Cultural Marxism originally came from the Nazis, who referred to "Cultural Bolshevism". I guess they had to change it, I mean Winston sounds ridiculous enough calling anyone left of centre a Marxist, probably best that he leaves the accusations of Bolshevism to his mentor, Rob Muldoon, who used the Dancing Cossacks to convince Kiwis that saving for our future was a bad idea.

The term “Cultural Marxism” became popular in the 2010s, and in the US, “the conspiracy theory of a Marxist culture war is promoted by right-wing politicians, fundamentalist religious leaders, political commentators in mainstream print and television media, and white supremacist terrorists.”

Nice company you’re keeping there, Winston.

If you’d like to hear more about Cultural Marxism, as a far-right conspiracy theory, this clip is worth a look:

Mind you, at least Winston recognised there needed to be a limit on his war on woke. He might shout out the nationality of foreigners as Gerry Brownlee feigns deafness, or target the rainbow community with his desire to check the contents of their underpants before they go to the loo, but the old charmer can’t quite bring himself to target women.

So, either feeling guilty about his part in taking fair pay from women, or, more likely, realising that an election is coming, NZ First marked International Women’s Day by highlighting the party’s achievements.

Standing up for women.

Mary-Ann wrote in response, “Culture, wars are just a distraction to hide the inaction on improving lives with better public services, restoration of the democracy stolen under this cruel govt, addressing cost of living, poverty and housing challenges faced by too many.”

Christian said, “When you have nothing to offer ordinary folk in material terms, you just dick around with identity politics. Attacking ideas and the rights of minorities costs nothing.”

Despite how absurd Winston and his crew might seem to us, realistically, the cultural marxists in this story, Christopher Luxon is doing so badly that one journalist has suggested Peters might be ready at this stage of his career to share the top job.

Vance writes, “Under MMP, a minor party that holds the balance of power can effectively decide who becomes prime minister. Which raises a cheeky question: could Peters demand a top-job job-share – two leaders splitting the premiership, taking turns running the country?”

The column points out that just such an arrangement, with the PM changing halfway through the term, has occurred in Ireland, and, of course, we have seen the deputy role split here this term.

Winston won’t be unhappy with National’s poor showing in the polls, if anything, it will only strengthen his position as the kingmaker, including potentially himself as king, and a handbrake against ACT, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

Vance continues:

“If a rotating premiership were possible, it would almost certainly have to happen under a National Government. Luxon is a weak leader who has shown little willingness to push back when Peters takes a swipe. Under Labour, a similar arrangement seems unlikely: the relationship between Chris Hipkins and Peters is strained at best, and trust ‒ the secret sauce ‒ is in short supply.”

Winston claims that he wouldn’t go into government with a Chris Hipkins-led Labour Party. My guess is that stance will soften on the way to the election and disappear altogether once the post-vote negotiations commence.

Mind you, based on the most recent poll, Winston would have relatively little power, and the left could form a government without him. Let’s hope this is the year we finally shed the kingmaker who has loomed over our political system ever since we changed to MMP.

We’ve surely got more important things to worry about than culture wars.

Have a good Tuesday, folks, and take care.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

One of the arguments presented by traditionalists about changing the flag, the anthem, or the country's name is that our forces fought wars with things as they are. Consider how absurd it would have been to risk lives for those things, as you enjoy the NZ Defence Force performing Stan Walker’s “Aotearoa”.