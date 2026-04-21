Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Mark Behnke's avatar
Mark Behnke
11m

And after then listening to Nikki No Boats on RNZ this morning (after Winnie) it would appear the knives are coming out. Have to admit, as much as it bodes ill for us all, watching these guys begin to turn on one another has its pleasures…

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Martin Garrood's avatar
Martin Garrood
5m

I do really worry if Winston holds the kingmaker role again - although he has promised to deal with the electricity companies and supermarkets, the "cost" will be more support for Tobacco/Fishing/HorseRacing/etc and a bunch more anti-immigrant rhetoric and sowing division in NZ - way too high a price to pay, and Labour should "steal" his thunder and policies, by saying they will actually DO something about the oligopolies we have in electricity and supermarket businesses

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