Stop your messing around (ah-ah-ah)

Better think of your future (ah-ah-ah)

Time you straighten right out (ah-ah-ah)

Creating problems in town (ah-ah-ah)

Songwriter: Robert Livingstone Thompson

Confidence in Christopher.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister took the highly unusual step of calling for a confidence vote in his own leadership at caucus. From what we’re able to piece together from the limited comments of those National MPs, the discussion was robust, and Luxon retained the confidence of his party.

Nobody was saying whether it was a unanimous vote, except for the PM, who, in all likelihood, didn’t know the actual voting numbers.

Christopher appeared with Nicola beside him to give a brief written update and refused to answer any questions. In Luxon’s mind, he had drawn a line, and there would be no challenge; others were not so optimistic.

Winston Peters wandered by, darkly warning that it had been a very bad move by the PM and there would be consequences down the line.

Image: NZ Herald.

I posted “Isn't it ‘unhelpful’ to call your coalition partner a drongo?”, which is essentially what Winston was doing. Almost as if Peters was milking the situation to boost his vote at the National Party's expense.

Lyn wrote, “Don't agree with Winnie very often, but he is right. This is the first of more to follow.”

Evan said, “A badly led country through this winter of fuel crisis and high power prices could see the wheels fall off this coalition. More than even the polls are showing.”

Elizabeth commented, “Just Winston being Winston. Seymour’s no better. Has to be the coalition from hell.”

Rob joked about the location of whip Stuart Smith, who has been central to the news stories about the dissatisfaction among National MPs and who mysteriously couldn’t attend yesterday due to a “long-standing appointment”, saying:

“And what I say to you is I didn’t have a conversation with Stuart Smith. I never got a txt from him, and what I also say to you is I don’t know who Stuart Smith is, never met that person.”

If that sounds far-fetched, this is the same PM who mistook his own newly promoted ministers for ushers.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and NZ First leader Winston Peters in the House. Photo: RNZ

Morning Report.

This morning, Winston Peters was interviewed by John Campbell (JC) on RNZ to hopefully cast some light on the ominous warnings of yesterday.

To begin, JC gave a summary of Winston’s political career as an introduction. Winston Raymond Peters:

Was first elected to parliament in 1978, as Christopher Luxon made his way through Standard One at Primary School.

In his time, there have been 12 Prime Ministers

12 National Party leaders

12 Labour Party leaders

1 New Zealand First leader (for more than three decades, since inception).

Winston Peters in his seat in the House of Representatives, Parliament Buildings, Wellington. Photograph taken circa 11 April 1989 by Evening Post staff photographer John Nicholson.

Campbell said, “He’s seen people come and go, but not himself”, and then spoke of Peters’ comments yesterday, asking what they meant and welcoming Winston to the show.

The host’s “Morena” was, of course, met with a “Good Morning” from Winston, who joked that Campbell shouldn’t sound so incredulous about his astonishing longevity.

Come on, JC, he’s only two years older than Donald Trump.

Campbell asked, “Have you ever seen an incumbent Prime Minister walk into his own caucus and put a confidence vote in himself?”

“No”, said Peters as some sort of electronic notification rang harmoniously, presumably at his end.

“And was it the right thing to do?” asked JC, probably hoping that his guest would become a little more verbose than for his first question. He did, and then some, with Peters replying:

“No, it’s not, you see, because you can tell when the next one’s going to happen. Not initiated by himself but by others. And just wait for the next round of polls. That’s the sad thing; this is unprecedented. When I looked at it, I said there are going to be consequences. There are hugely predictable consequences, but what I was astonished by was that they didn’t seem to understand, sadly, what they were doing, and here we are part of the coalition, where stability of government all the way to the 2026 election and beyond is the critical component, and this is not helpful.”

If I were Christopher Luxon, I might reply that if I didn’t have to keep making excuses for ministers from another party, one whose leader fails to keep them in line, I might be doing rather better in the polls, thank you very much.

Campbell described how Mr Luxon had sought to put this to bed with a full and final solution, but said to Peters, “Your sense is it’s neither full nor final.”

Winston recalled moves being made by MPs when he first arrived, presumably ones to replace Muldoon, and you got a sense that Luxon’s lack of political experience had seen him wrong, unless of course Peters was merely mischief-making.

JC read from the coalition agreement, signed by Peters and Luxon, which stated there should be “No Surprises” between the two, and asked whether the PM had notified him before making a move that could have resulted in his removal from the job.

“No”, said a disdainful Peters. He didn’t want to go further but admitted that Luxon should have told him in line with their agreement.

Winston then began with his well-known phrase, “It’s not our first…”, but by then, both men were laughing. Campbell said, “Don’t say rodeo,” so Peters said, “spill”, the term Australians use when a political leader is challenged.

They discussed the oil crisis, and Campbell said people want their government to focus on fixing problems, not on infighting. He asked Peters whether he had explicitly told National, “Get your act together.”

Winston Peters. Photo: BRUCE MACKAY / The Post.

Peters said he wouldn’t have phrased it that way, but said he didn’t disagree. Then Campbell asked what it would have meant for the coalition agreement if Luxon had been rolled yesterday.

Winston wasn’t going there and went into a weird analogy about octopuses and the fact that Luxon needed to know what all eight arms were doing, not just some of them.

It seemed Mr Peters would rather have Mr Luxon right where he can control him than deal with someone who might show a little backbone. His warnings to Luxon and National not to bring the coalition down were not for their benefit, but for his own.

Mr Peters and NZ First look like doing rather well at the election, riding an ugly wave of anti-immigrant sentiment. He needs Luxon there as a malleable coalition partner if he is to continue acting the way he has, putting NZ First’s interests first and maybe even getting a long-desired tilt at the top job before he retires.

I’m not sure if Luxon will still be the leader at the election, or in government following it, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Kingmaker will be there.

Have a good Wednesday, folks, and take care, all you lovely people. If you’d like to support Nick’s Kōrero, access my paid content, and comment on all my newsletters, you can save 30% on a subscription until the end of the month. 🙂

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Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s The Specials with A Message To You Rudy, a song of warning from someone older to someone with much to learn: