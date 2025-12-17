A little bit scared

A little underprepared

A little too self-aware

You always said it would get better when we’re older

Now we’re just big kids living in an old man’s world

When’s it gonna be our turn?

Who’s to say this is the way it’s supposed to work?

Or is it just a lesson we never learned?

Songwriter: Austin John Durry.

A Christmas Poll.

It was all wrapped up and sorted for Christmas after 1News released its last poll of the year, showing National ahead of Labour, a good place to leave things for the summer break.

It had been a tough year, again, but Kiwis could see that the corner was being turned under Luxon’s leadership. Then there was a TPU poll, which showed that Labour were in the lead, and the decline of the Greens had been seriously overstated, and that was bad enough.

Now that the numbers have been released, it seems all the pain people have been through under austerity was for nothing, as the books are worse than when they started. Now Nicola is prescribing job cuts for next year as she seeks ever more savings, beginning with a Mega Ministry whose only purpose for merger is to cut jobs.

And that was bad enough, but not as bad as yesterday’s poll, which hadn’t even considered the grim financial data that suggested rather than turning the corner, we were going around in circles.

Fresh from her victory in the quote of the year competition for her widely shared assessment of Brooke van Velden, Andrea Vance had the following to say:

Labour has surged to 38% support, opening up an 8-point lead over National and putting the party back in pole position to form the next government, according to a new poll. The latest The Post/Freshwater Strategy poll with Infrastructure New Zealand shows Labour riding a wave of momentum, climbing 11 points since the 2023 election to reach 38% support. By contrast, National has fallen 8 points, now sitting at 30%, reflecting voter dissatisfaction with the current coalition.

Crikey, that’s grim for Luxon. Can you imagine if National was leading Labour by 8% going into the holiday? The clamour for Hipkins to go would be a cacophony of complaint as if Santa had failed to arrive.

I posted about the eight-point lead, “Santa says someone’s been very good, and someone hasn’t. But do you think 1 News would report on it? Red and Green FTW!”

Suzanne wrote, “Haha, I watch Three News, 1 News seems to be tainted with blue, Three NEWS was all over it—best news in two years. Labour ahead by 8 POINTS is huge.”

You can see the Three News piece here:

Rory said, “We switched over to Three for news tonight. Probably a permanent shift.”

I have an issue with the way that 1 News reports on polls, where they highlight their own poll as the truth and ignore other polls that might provide better context or show a trend more clearly.

Other media outlets report on the latest data; this poll was reported on Three News, in Stuff, the Herald, and RNZ, whereas, as far as 1 News viewers are concerned, National are still ahead in the polls - and they wonder why people are sceptical.

I’ve always felt that if Labour and the Greens have a combined vote of 45%, then it’s all on for a change of government in 2026. In this poll, that total is 46%

“Luxon gone by Easter,” said Murray. Personally, I doubt they’ll change at this point, unless National slips into the 20s, but it will certainly do little to quiet speculation of a spill. The theme for Chippy’s adjournment speech was all about a BBQ at Bish’s.

Some media outlets, though, are not showing Luxon in a negative light but are selling him as popular and successful.

A-List Luxon.

According to the NZ Herald, these are our “A-listers”, which I assume is a polite way of saying A$$holes.

Goodness, they’re very white, aren’t they? It’s like the popular kids at school, the money, the looks, the ugh, keep these people the heck away from me - there’s enough plastic in the world already.

According to the article, “For Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his wife Amanda, it’s a time for family and feeling grateful.” So, isn’t that nice that the PM gets to take a day off from feeling entitled to be grateful for being wealthy and sorted?

Everyone deserves a Christmas break, and I don’t begrudge the PM spending family time, but I do wonder how he feels about so many Kiwis not being able to enjoy the same.

“For us, Christmas means extended and precious family time where we can relax together, have conversations, read, swim and play some of our favourite board and card games, along with enjoying meals with our wider family,” say Christopher and Amanda. “We wish the same for every other family.”

Christopher hopes Kiwis get to “rest, recharge and re-energise with their loved ones” this Christmas. (Credit: Amalia Osborne.)

Many Kiwis will have to work on Christmas Day in essential services, and there will be precious little money left in many household budgets for gifts and fine food. Still, the activities Luxon mentions are relatively modest.

I can see him winning at Monopoly and yelling “In your faces” at his defeated children. At this time of year, it’s important to remember that winning is what matters.

Or more likely, they beat him, and he’s left to moan that this is like dealing with Nicola as he snatches the boot piece and walks it up and down the board, imitating her voice.

Amanda said, “We take the opportunity to include those we know who need a family to be with.” I was a bit dubious about this claim; it might be be in the spirit of the season, but I could hardly imagine the Luxons helping out a bottom-feeder down on their luck. Perhaps she meant David Seymour? Now that would be an act of great charity.

The Luxon family in matching festive pyjamas for Christmas 2023.

We’re told that “Another festive tradition for the Luxon family is to sit down together two nights before Christmas in matching pyjamas and watch the movie Love Actually.”

I find it really hard to imagine that, and besides, something Scrooge-related would be much more appropriate.

No doubt some will still dwell on that 1 News poll or see Luxon as a celebrity, but to me, he’s looking worse for wear at the end of a year of protests, job losses, and poor financial results. It seems like he’s just hanging in there.

Perhaps he will get the boot next year.

Have a good Thursday, folks, and whatever you do, don’t play Monopoly this summer; there is no surer way to start a fight, other than telling the guy who wins the local fishing competition how much better it’ll be when Labour are back in charge.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Durry with Worse For Wear. This is the third of their songs I’ve included this year. I quite like their quirky slacker pop.