Turkey, ham, and a chicken.

After deciding not to appear on Q&A with Jack Tame this year, I’m guessing someone might have had a quiet word with Christopher Luxon about improving his media presence and that he needed to do more than TikTok.

There he was last night on 1 News discussing that most relatable of topics, Christmas, and in particular what he’s having for lunch. The PM indicated a preference for turkey and, to demonstrate how down-to-earth he is, added that if that weren’t available, he’d have ham instead.

I’m sure a lot of Kiwis would like such a choice, and perhaps it’s something that Luxon can share with the Bottom Feeders the next time he’s doing a photo op at the City Mission.

I posted:

So Luxon won’t talk to Jack Tame, but he’s happy for Maiki Sherman to ask him what he likes for Christmas dinner.

Heather commented, “What a pathetic interview, he could not answer how many houses they have built. He sidestepped the question with a lot of fluff and puff.

This man is our prime minister! He is the perfect definition of a Snake-oil Salesman. It is all smoke and mirrors.”

Pipi wrote: “It wasn’t an interview, it was a Woman’s Day puff-piece. Disgraceful.”

Cheryl said, “Of course, he’s happy to do an interview with her. He knows it will be a soft one. He won’t be pressured to answer and will be left to prattle on with his inane waffle.”

Luxon’s last Breakfast.

But Luxon proved he was up for the task, appearing on Breakfast this morning for the final time this year and being interviewed by Chris Chang.

They began with the terrible attack in Bondi, and I’m not going to criticise the Prime Minister’s response; it was appropriate and seemed unusually heartfelt. The only criticism I would have is that he spoke about himself more than was necessary.

It was a horrendous event, and no matter how much we despise what is going on in Gaza and the West Bank, there can never be an excuse for innocent people to be targeted like this. Twelve dead and 29 injured as they celebrated Hanukkah on Bondi Beach, a place frequented by Kiwis. This is what anti-semitism looks like, and it is as disgusting as any targeting of human life.

A young woman sits in the street after the shootings at Bondi Beach. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian.

This is Australia’s version of the mosque shooting we experienced, and I feel devastated for all those involved. It will be a traumatic day across the ditch, and no doubt the Jewish community here are mourning too, in shock at this obscene killing.

The year in review.

The interview shifted to a review of the year, as it marked the Prime Minister’s final appearance on the show for the year. Chris Chang asked Mr Luxon what he considered his biggest achievement of the year was, and surprisingly, he didn’t reply with “keeping my job.”

He said he was really happy with the progress on international trade, that we’ve had record exports, and he’d visited 25 countries this year - as if the two were somehow related.

I thought about how many backs he’d patted, arms he’d grasped, and hands he’d shaken; it made me wonder why he had to travel so much, considering we have a trade minister, but then I remembered that the minister concerned was Todd McClay.

Christopher Luxon. Image: TVNZ.

Chang then asked the PM what his biggest hurdle had been. I could think of a couple, but he didn’t name either of his coalition partners.

He renominated the Trump tariffs, which were indeed significant, but it seemed a bit odd that he didn’t mention something a bit closer to home after a year of strikes from health professionals, teachers, and firefighters.

Yes, the tariffs have affected exporters, although not as much as the government flapping about as if their heads were on fire would suggest. Still, I would have thought the huge underfunding of healthcare, if we are to maintain a first-world system, would be far more prominent.

Any regrets?

Luxon was asked if he had any regrets from the year, and he said, “I don’t live with regrets,” which is nice for him, but I imagine some of those who voted for him are having a few.

The one thing he said he could have done better was not to wear a Lamb Day T-Shirt over his suit. It wasn’t a great look, but I still struggled to see it as being more important than homelessness, unemployment and the cost of living - including the eye-watering price of lamb.

Christopher Luxon on National Lamb Day. Photo: Instagram.

Once he’d finished joking about his t-shirt/jacket ensemble, he moved to more important things, and words you’ve probably heard before. “Progress on Law and Order,” “Doing the basics and building them back,” “Fixing up the health system.”

That last one raised my eyebrows and probably would’ve surprised nurses, doctors, and patients as well.

There was an elephant in the room, and Chang spoke its name - The Treaty Principles Bill. He asked Luxon whether he regretted the reaction that had manifested around the country. The PM said it was clearly unhelpful and put tensions into NZ that we really didn’t need. Which made me think - why the hell did you do it then? Apparently, MMP was to blame and not Luxon’s weakness as a negotiator.

Quote of the year.

Chang joked that the PM had featured on Massey University’s quote of the year and said he’d play a couple. The PM seemed to think that was most humorous.

The first was people's unhappiness with the coalition’s school lunches, which were not a choice between turkey and ham.

The second was about Winston Peters sacking Phil Goff without consulting Luxon. The Foreign Minister said, “Look, this is not juvenile time, I know he’s the Prime Minister, I made him the Prime Minister.”

Luxon laughed and said he liked his own quote from the time: “I made him Foreign Minister.” It wasn’t much of a zinger. They moved to quick-fire questions to end.

Quick-fire questions.

Go to Christmas Song - Luxon nominated Michael Bublé with It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. It’s not exactly White Wine in the Sun or How to Make Gravy, but I don’t much care if the PM enjoys muzak; someone’s got to.

New Year’s resolutions - The PM said, More exercise and maintaining date night with Amanda, I had an awful image of Luxon taking little blue pills before telling his wife that things are “Back On Track.”

A Secret Santa gift for the PM - He said Havianas, because he said he likes flip flops. So that’s nice, but they’re called Jandals in this country, pal.

He also suggested a Wedding Planner, which was an odd choice. I wondered who was getting married - David Seymour perhaps?

Luxon was asked to complete the sentence, “All I want for Christmas is…” His answer was pretty lame - “more economic growth.” It all seemed so shallow after events in Sydney.

A victim of the Bondi shooting is taken to an ambulance. Photo: The Guardian.

Whether it is Hanukkah, Christmas, or any other end-of-year celebration or family gathering, someone will be missing in many homes in Australia this year.

Beyond those directly impacted, the whole country will be heartbroken to see a hate crime at a place like Bondi Beach.

Have a good Monday, and take care, all you lovely people.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, one of the most beautiful and heartfelt songs you will ever hear. I remember hearing it for the first time on the day of the bomb in Bali as bewildered Australians were in shock at what had happened. My heart goes out to all of those who have lost loved ones at Bondi Beach. You might need a tissue for this one.

