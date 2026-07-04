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Don Edmonds's avatar
Don Edmonds
2hEdited

Great stuff Nick. And since you mentioned Trump, has anyone else noticed that the remarkable Zohran Mamdani and the amazing changes to the US political landscape that he is leading is getting very limited coverage in NZ media.

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Judi's avatar
Judi
2h

Methinks Andrea struck a nerve. "Angry old man yelling at clouds". But thanks to Winston for advertising it or I might have missed the article. He does seem ever increasingly unhinged and his ramblings are becoming more incoherent by the week. As for his choice of party hopefuls, undead is a reasonable term to use to describe them.

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