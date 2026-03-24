Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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John Farrell's avatar
John Farrell
25m

Her future will be overseas, with whatever vampire capitalist needs an enabler.

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VS's avatar
VS
18m

I wish her a little bit of ill, just so she can understand what it feels like to be vulnerable and reliant on someone else, but I'm sure that 6 figure salary will cushion the blow.

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